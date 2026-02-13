Commissioner Sid Miller Calls for Urgent Action to Save Texas Barbecue

AUSTIN - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today issued an urgent call to action to protect one of the state's most cherished cultural and economic traditions: Texas Barbeque. A troubling wave of restaurant closures and operational challenges is sweeping across Texas, driven by record-high beef prices, a national cattle herd at its lowest level in 75 years, persistent inflationary pressures, and a resulting softening of consumer demand.

Industry observations and local reports highlight longtime smokehouses in small towns and major cities either shuttering doors or significantly scaling back, as pitmasters grapple with squeezed margins amid rising input costs and reduced customer traffic. At the same time, backyard pitmasters know all too well the squeeze high beef prices have put on families across the state.

“We must find ways to lower beef prices without harming ranchers' livelihoods, ensuring Texas barbecue remains vibrant and accessible,” Miller continued. “This is why I’m calling for an America First beef policy to rebuild our national cattle herd. We need to better incentivize ranchers to retain breeding stock, further expand grazing access, strengthen market transparency, and implement Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling to restore consumer trust.”

Texas barbecue is more than just food. It represents deep-rooted Texas heritage and pride, generations of family traditions, small businesses, and vital jobs in rural and urban communities statewide. As brisket plate prices have risen to luxury levels rather than remaining an affordable Saturday tradition, too many Texas families are being priced out of their local favorites.

“Rising costs and stifled demand driven by high prices for quality beef are putting Texas barbecue businesses and backyard pitmasters at risk,” Commissioner Miller stated. “Many small-town staples are already on the brink, with closures mounting over the past year. If this is a sign of things to come, we must act now.”

Commissioner Miller emphasized that the current low cattle inventory signals a potential demand collapse for quality beef if unaddressed. “We cannot ignore this warning sign,” he said. “I vow to fight for the entire supply chain, from the ranch to the smoker to the dinner table and take decisive steps now to preserve Texas as the undisputed barbecue capital of the world.”