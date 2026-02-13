Collaborative Learning Series – ‘Unlocking Multilingual Learners’ Potential: Strategies for Making Content Accessible’

Are you looking to deepen your understanding of evidence-based instructional practices for multilingual learners? Would dedicated time to collaborate with colleagues, reflect on practice, and translate research into actionable strategies for your classroom, school, or school administrative unit (SAU) be valuable?

If so, consider joining a five-part professional learning series designed for Maine educators and centered on the book, Unlocking Multilingual Learners’ Potential: Strategies for Making Content Accessible. The series is developed and facilitated by Maine Department of Education (DOE) Teacher Leader Fellow Rebecca Carey, with book author and national expert Diane Staehr Fenner joining select sessions.

Each participant will receive a copy of the book and explore high-impact instructional practices that support multilingual learners’ academic success, engagement, and sense of belonging. Sessions emphasize asset-based approaches, language development, and equitable access to rigorous content across subject areas. They will include structured learning, grounded in the text and current research; facilitated discussions and collaborative activities; time for instructional planning and integration; and opportunities for application, feedback, and resource sharing.

Intended Audience

ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) teachers and specialists

General education teachers across grade levels and content areas

Instructional coaches

School and SAU administrators

Any educators supporting multilingual learners

Schedule

Sessions will be held virtually via Zoom from 3:30-5 p.m. on:

March 16, 2026 (featuring author Diane Staehr Fenner)

April 2, 2026

April 30, 2026

May 14, 2026 (featuring author Diane Staehr Fenner)

June 2, 2026

Complimentary books will be provided to the first 45 registrants who commit to attending all five sessions, as full participation is required to receive a copy. Additional participants are welcome to join and may purchase the book independently. Participants may earn 10 total contact hours, including 7.5 hours of live participation and 2.5 hours of supplemental work.

Registration is required. Please register here.

The Teacher Leader Fellows program is a part of the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning. For more information about this opportunity, please contact Jane Armstrong, Maine DOE State ESOL Specialist, at jane.armstrong@maine.gov.