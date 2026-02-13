Maine Celebrates Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month in February

The Hall of Flags at the Maine State Capitol was buzzing with energy the week of February 9, 2026, as representatives from Career and Technical Education (CTE) schools, Maine Community College System (MCCS), Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE), SkillsUSA Maine, Maine’s FFA program, and other partners/supporters came together to celebrate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month.

The multi-day event showcased the innovation, impact, and opportunity that CTE provides students across Maine. Open to legislators, industry partners, and the public, the Hall of Flags gatherings highlighted the work of Maine’s 27 CTE schools and MCCS through hands-on demonstrations, student presentations, and conversations about workforce development and postsecondary pathways. Students had a chance to speak directly with legislators, partners, and members of the public about their experiences and the many opportunities available through CTE.

Currently, there are 11,370 enrollments in Maine CTE programs—the highest number to date. Maine’s CTE schools provide students with access to more than 90 unique programs that prepare them for a wide range of postsecondary pathways, including employment, apprenticeships, and higher education. Dwight Littlefield, Maine DOE Director of Career and Technical Education, welcomed the Hall of Flags crowds each day, emphasizing the growing impact of CTE statewide.

“This year is the fifth consecutive year of increased enrollment in CTE across Maine,”Littlefield said.

Student Voices Highlight the Power of CTE

A central focus of the celebration was student voice, with learners from across the state sharing their personal stories and experiences.

“Having the opportunity to take a CTE class all four years of high school has opened my eyes to a whole new world,” Caribou Technology Center student Brady Barnes said. “They motivate me to come to school. I’ve always felt like I was seen, and now I have a clear career path and plan on becoming an electrician.”

“When I was asked how Caribou Tech has helped me develop life skills and how the Tech Center will benefit me in the future, one thought came to mind almost instantly: leadership,” fellow Caribou Technology Center student Leo Stacy said. “It has provided not only myself but also all of my classmates a safe space to start the transition to adulthood. [We are] learning to lead in a positive way.”

“Career and Technical Education isn’t a backup plan; it’s a smart plan,” Jackson Lavertu, a student at Westbrook Regional Vocational Center, said. “[Westbrook Regional Vocational Center] has given me skills, confidence, direction, and opportunities I never imagined I’d have in high school.”

Maine FFA State Reporter and Southern Maine Community College student Jillian McLaughlin highlighted the academic and leadership benefits of CTE.

“CTE programs are not an alternative to academic rigor; they are an expansion of it,” McLaughlin said. “CTE and agricultural education specifically builds confidence, responsibility, and leadership. Through programs such as FFA, DECA [Distributive Education Clubs of America], and Skills USA, students learn how to problem solve, speak comfortably and confidently in front of others, and become active leaders in their communities.”

Educators Emphasize Workforce Impact and Community Strength



CTE leaders spoke about the broader impact of these programs on Maine’s workforce and economy.

“Students graduate academically prepared, workforce ready, and equipped with employability skills, such as problem solving, teamwork, and leadership…This is transformational,” Kevin Lavoie, Director of St. John Valley Technology Center, said. “It doesn’t happen by chance. It has been driven by the intentional leadership and collaboration exemplified by the work of MACTE, the Maine DOE, and all other supporters. MACTE’s strategic vision focuses on priorities that directly benefit our students.”

“CTE connects classroom learning to real careers, builds essential skills, and opens doors to family-sustaining wages right here in Maine,” Sanford Regional Technical Center Director Matt Petermann said. “Many of these CTE schools are the lifeblood of their regions and communities. These students are necessary to help rebuild skilled labor in Maine and keep our programs and communities strong.”

Schools and partners from across Maine were represented at the Hall of Flags event:

On February 10, 2026, schools and partners from northern Maine showcased their programs, including:

Caribou Technology Center – Caribou

St. John Valley Technology Center – Frenchville

Presque Isle Regional Career and Technical Center – Presque Isle

MSAD 24 – Van Buren

Region 3, Northern Penobscot Technical Center – Lincoln

St. Croix Regional Technical Center – Calais

Washington County Community College – Calais

Northern Maine Community College – Presque Isle

Maine FFA



With a snow day impacting the originally scheduled February 11, 2026, agenda, February 12, 2026, hosted Maine’s southern, central, and coastal schools, including:

Bath Regional Career and Technical Center – Bath

Biddeford Regional Center of Technology – Biddeford

Lake Region Vocational Center – Naples

Portland Arts and Technology High School – Portland

Sanford Regional Technical Center – Sanford

Westbrook Regional Vocational Center – Westbrook

Region 8, Mid-Coast School of Technology – Rockland

Region 10 Technical High School – Brunswick

Region 11, Oxford Hills Technical High School – Norway

Lewiston Regional Technical Center – Lewiston

Central Maine Community College – Auburn

Southern Maine Community College – Brunswick and South Portland

York County Community College – Wells

Maine FFA

SkillsUSA



Governor Janet Mills stopped by the Hall of Flags on day one to welcome CTE directors, instructors, students, staff, and partners to the Maine State Capitol and learn more about their hands-on, innovative work.



Career and Technical Education Month continues to highlight how CTE is expanding opportunities for Maine students, strengthening local communities, and building a skilled workforce for the future. Find a full listing of Maine’s CTE sites/centers here. To learn more about Career and Technical Education in Maine, visit the Maine DOE website.

