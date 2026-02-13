Maine Students Invited to Participate in Youth Agriculture Policy Day on March 25 in Augusta

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF), in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE), Maine FFA, 4-H Cooperative Extension, and youth leaders from across the state, invites individual students to apply to participate in Youth Agriculture Policy Day at the State Capitol in Augusta.

This full-day, immersive leadership experience will bring together students who are interested in agriculture and natural resources. They will have an opportunity to meet with legislators and key stakeholders from DACF, the Maine DOE, and 4-H Cooperative Extension; observe and participate in legislative committee meetings; and connect with their peers on issues that matter to them. The goal of Youth Agriculture Policy Day is to help support youth voice by developing their skills in policy, advocacy, and civic engagement—specifically, as it pertains to agricultural advancement and education.

Youth Agriculture Policy Day coincides with Maine Ag Day, an annual celebration honoring the dedication and impact of Maine’s farmers, producers, and agricultural community. The Hall of Flags at the State Capitol will be the hub of this activity on March 25, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Student Application Details

The application for participation should be completed by individual students. While the Hall of Flags is open to the public, only a select group of 20 students will be chosen to join the Youth Agriculture Policy Day group. Students may apply using this link. Participating students must be available to attend all sessions (listed below). The application deadline is March 1, 2026.

Event Schedule

March 13, 2026 – virtual (via Zoom) pre-session (3:30-4:30 p.m.)

March 25, 2026 – Youth Agriculture Policy Day in Augusta (8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.)

March 27, 2026 – virtual (via Zoom) post-session debrief (3:30-4:30 p.m.)

Students are encouraged to apply today to use their voice, learn how policy is shaped, and represent Maine’s agricultural future!

For more information, please contact Maine DOE Natural Resource Specialist/FFA Liaison Emily Doughty at emily.doughty@maine.gov or 207-592-0314.