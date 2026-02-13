FEDCON, No Nonsense Contract Consulting Marina Nicola | Project Coordinator

Federal Endowment Directing Consultants supports the Department of Labor's new minimum wage guidelines

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Federal Endowment Directing Consultants supports the Department of Labor's new minimum wage guidelines. Federal Endowment Directing Consultants, the organization, behind FederalGovernment.info officially declares support for the Department of Labor’s effort to keep wages for workers on federal contracts. Federal Endowment Directing Consultants says the wage floors are needed to keep a workforce. Federal Endowment Directing Consultants says the wage floors help make sure that people who work for the public are paid fairly for their work, on infrastructure and service sectors."I see that the Department of Labor recently announced the phase of inflation based adjustments, for contracts. FEDCON calls these measures a protection against the loss of buying power for thousands of employees. I notice that FEDCON also says the specific federal contractor wage is a standard for quality and steady work, in the government market. The specific federal contractor wage benefits the agencies that receive services and the businesses that provide services", said an analyst of FEDCON.Even though there is support, for the policy FEDCON warns that the actual implementation of the wage requirements is very weak in industries. I have seen observations and feedback from the contracting world that show the higher wage mandates are far from being followed. In cases the workers stay underpaid. The underpayment comes from oversight confusing overlaps and a lack of strong enforcement, by the contracting officers.FEDCON also says the gap makes the playing field uneven. The organization notes that firms that follow the law lose out to contractors who skip wage rules to lower their bids. I have heard FEDCON say the Department of Labor must do more, than announce rates. FEDCON says the Department of Labor must close the compliance loop. FEDCON says the Department of Labor must use audits and clear reporting.According to FEDCON, federal contracting must stay fair. Work well. The mandates that the Department of Labor set are not just suggestions. FEDCON works to help businesses deal with the requirements. FEDCON also asks the government to make sure that every worker covered by the orders gets the pay that the worker was promised.

