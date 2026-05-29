Hairston Trucking Logistics Expands Veteran-Led Freight Services Across the United States

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The company’s long-term vision includes continued growth in nationwide logistics coverage

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairston Trucking Logistics, LLC ( HTL ), a veteran-owned freight transportation company, is continuing to expand its reliable logistics and trucking services nationwide, offering efficient Full Truckload (FTL) and Less Than Truckload (LTL) solutions for businesses across the United States.Founded in 2023 by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Corban J. Hairston, HTL was built on the principles of honor, discipline, and commitment, aiming to bring greater transparency, reliability, and professionalism to the freight and logistics industry.HTL provides tailored freight solutions designed to meet the needs of shippers, brokers, and businesses requiring safe and timely transportation of goods. The company operates both over-the-road and home-daily freight services, supported by trained and certified drivers committed to consistent communication and on-time delivery.“Our mission goes beyond transportation”, said Corban J. Hairston, Founder of Hairston Trucking Logistics. “We are focused on building trust in logistics by ensuring every shipment is handled with care, precision, and accountability. We also aim to create meaningful career opportunities for veterans and individuals seeking a stable future in trucking.”In addition to freight transportation services, HTL is expanding its presence into brokerage operations, strengthening its ability to connect shippers with dependable carriers while improving efficiency and transparency in freight movement.The company’s long-term vision includes continued growth in nationwide logistics coverage, enhanced training programs for drivers, and stronger partnerships with businesses seeking dependable supply chain solutions.Hairston Trucking Logistics has quickly built a reputation for reliability, communication, and operational excellence, earning strong feedback from brokers and clients across multiple regions.For more information about services or partnership opportunities, visit or contact:Hairston Trucking Logistics, LLCEmail: info@hairstontruckinglogistics.comPhone: (832) 462-0285

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