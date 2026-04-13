FEDCON Caps Record Growth Year with New AI Bid Review Service and Expanded Team

FEDCON, No Nonsense Contract Consulting Marina Nicola | Project Coordinator

Tampa-based government contracting consultancy doubles down on its mission to help small businesses win federal contracts

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEDCON , a government contracting consulting agency for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced a period of significant expansion following what the company calls its strongest year of growth since founding.Since December 2025, FEDCON has added six team members — including an APMP-certified proposal manager, a marketing manager, and two AI automation interns — and launched a first-of-its-kind Human Review service for AI-written government proposals. The moves reflect the company's investment in two areas it believes are under-served in government contracting: end-to-end consulting and AI-era proposal quality.Two Offerings No One Else HasFEDCON's growth has been driven by a pair of services with no direct equivalent in the government contracting consulting space. The company's Flagship Program is a six-month engagement that takes businesses from federal market visibility through proposal submission — covering SAM.gov optimization, strategic consulting with a dedicated advisor across 13 sessions, and a FEDCON-written federal proposal. The program follows the APMP 96-Step Business Development Lifecycle, the same methodology used by the largest federal prime contractors."Most government contracting consultants stop before the hard part”, said Bradley Egbert, Founder of FEDCON. "They'll help you register, maybe point you toward opportunities, and wish you luck. We stay through the proposal. That's the difference." The company's ‘Human Review’ service, launched earlier this year, addresses the rapid adoption of AI-generated proposal writing across the federal contracting industry. For a flat fee of $195 (state and local) or $295 (federal), businesses receive an APMP-certified review of their AI-written bids — including compliance verification, tracked edits, and a critical findings summary delivered within two to three business days."Contractors are using AI to write proposals whether the industry is ready or not", said Egbert. "We'd rather help them do it well than pretend it isn't happening."Building for What's NextWith more than $700 billion in federal contracts awarded annually and over 250,000 active solicitations posted each year, FEDCON sees significant pportunity ahead — particularly among small businesses navigating federal procurement for the first time. The company's team of federal contracting advisors, proposal writers, and compliance specialists brings over 50 years of combined government procurement experience to every client engagement.FEDCON is HiringFEDCON also urges those interested in a dynamic and lucrative position to submit their credentials for one of their open sales positions.FEDCON is actively seeking Government Contracting Advisors to join its team in Tampa, FL. This is a high-ticket consultative sales role with no cold calling — advisors work directly with business owners pursuing federal contracts. Interested candidates can apply at: https://www.indeed.com/job/government-contracting-advisor-high-ticket-sales -no-cold-calling-fcfe88ef2aecc974

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