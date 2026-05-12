FEDCON: Hairston Trucking Logistics Enters the Freight Brokerage Arena to Disrupt and Challenge Flawed Industry

FEDCON, No Nonsense Contract Consulting Marina Nicola | Project Coordinator

Hairston Trucking Logistics has officially announced its aggressive expansion into the freight brokerage sector

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairston Trucking Logistics has officially announced its aggressive expansion into the freight brokerage sector, with a clear mission: to usurp market share from traditional brokers by resolving the glaring flaws that have plagued the logistics industry for decades. Founded and led by industry expert Corban Hairston, the company is positioning itself as the much-needed remedy to an ecosystem suffering from a lack of transparency, poor communication, and broken carrier relationships.For years, the freight brokerage industry has been dominated by middlemen who prioritize rapid margins over reliable service. Carriers and shippers alike have frequently voiced frustrations over hidden fees, delayed payments, and brokers who over-promise and under-deliver. Recognizing this massive gap in quality service, Corban Hairston has set his sights on raising the industry standard."For too long, the logistics industry has been bogged down by flawed freight brokers who treat carriers as disposable assets and shippers as mere profit margins," said Corban Hairston, Owner of Hairston Trucking Logistics. "We are seeing a severe lack of accountability in the market. Brokers are ghosting drivers when issues arise, obscuring rates, and dragging their feet on payments. I’m entering this space to change that narrative. We aren't just looking to participate in the industry; we are looking to usurp business from operators who refuse to evolve, simply by doing things the right way." FEDCON -- a contract consultancy based in Tampa, FL -- found out about Corban's plans and agreed it was noteworthy and wanted to put some publicity behind it. The firm believes that Corban's emphasis on fairplay will make an industry plagued with innaproriate dealing more competitive and transparent and this align's with FEDCON's values.Hairston Trucking Logistics aims to capture business from underperforming brokerages by implementing a modernized, highly ethical approach to freight management. The company’s operational framework focuses on:-Total Rate Transparency: Eliminating hidden fees and ensuring both shippers and carriers have a clear understanding of costs and payouts.-Carrier-First Mentalities: Treating truck drivers and fleet owners as strategic partners, guaranteeing fair negotiations and prompt payment terms.-Always-On Communication: Providing 24/7 support to ensure that if a problem arises on the road, it is handled immediately, completely eliminating the "ghosting" culture prevalent among substandard brokers.-Reliability for Shippers: Ensuring that freight is moved safely, on time, and without the bait-and-switch tactics common in the spot market."The industry doesn't need another generic freight broker; it needs an advocate for both the shipper and the carrier," Hairston added. "By bringing integrity, advanced technology, and relentless communication to the table, we are going to force the flawed brokerages to either step up their game or lose their clients to us."Shippers seeking a more reliable logistics partner and carriers looking for fair, transparent brokerage representation are encouraged to learn more about the company's services and mission.For more information, please visit HTL.federalgovernment.info

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