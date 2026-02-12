DPH Launches New Dashboard Tracking Mosquito-Borne Diseases

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 12, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has launched a new Mosquito-Borne Disease Dashboard, offering comprehensive data related to cases and rates of certain mosquito-borne diseases among South Carolina residents.

The dashboard includes data related to West Nile Virus, malaria, and dengue, some of the most common mosquito-borne illnesses in South Carolina. Features include demographic breakdowns of cases by race/ethnicity and age, along with counts by month and year as well as by area.

The new dashboard enhances DPH’s ability to respond to emerging trends in mosquito-borne illnesses while ensuring communities have access to accurate data.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to share DPH’s new Mosquito-Borne Disease Dashboard with the public,” said Dr. Matthew Shockey, DPH’s Epidemiology Programs Unit Lead and State Public Health Veterinarian. “This dashboard makes data related to mosquito-borne diseases readily available, improving transparency and providing anyone with the opportunity to engage with the data anytime they’d like.”

The new Mosquito-Borne Disease Dashboard will be updated monthly during months of low mosquito activity and every other week during months of higher mosquito activity (May 1 through Nov. 30). The dashboard uses data obtained through the South Carolina Infectious Disease and Outbreak Network (SCION) surveillance system.

DPH conducts surveillance for human cases of disease spread by mosquitoes and notifies local mosquito control programs to recommend they act when it is necessary.

Although DPH doesn’t perform mosquito control, the agency does provide information that helps individuals and communities take steps to protect themselves, such as using repellent, wearing long clothing or removing standing water on their property. The information also helps local mosquito control programs, which are managed at the local level, take actions to reduce mosquito populations.

DPH works in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor mosquito populations for disease that can be spread to humans. DPH’s mosquito surveillance program includes trapping and testing mosquitoes across the state and monitoring arthropod-borne virus (arbovirus) activity in birds. Arboviruses include West Nile, which can be spread to humans by mosquitoes.

DPH’s Mosquito-Borne Disease Viewer features data on the most current case counts of mosquito-borne disease in birds, mosquitoes and certain animals.

For more information on steps to prevent mosquito bites and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, visit dph.sc.gov/mosquitoes. Visit dph.sc.gov/vbdoutreach for educational materials related to vector-borne diseases.

###