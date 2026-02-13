Extreme drought impacts three North Carolina counties

Drought conditions have worsened across North Carolina amid record-low rainfall for many areas across the past six months, with three counties now experiencing extreme drought, and most counties experiencing moderate or severe drought.

According to the N.C. Drought Management Advisory Council’s (DMAC) latest classifications issued Thursday, 72 counties in the state are in severe drought, 24 counties are in moderate drought and one county is abnormally dry. Parts of three counties are in extreme drought: Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties.

“Except for a small area around Carteret County, the entire state is classified as in moderate drought or worse,” said Klaus Albertin, chair of the DMAC. “Based on data from the Southeast Regional Climate Center, many locations across the state have seen their driest six months on record. In many areas, we are seeing a rainfall deficit of more than 10 inches since August 2025.”

For counties in extreme drought, or D3 conditions, water systems are advised to follow their Water Shortage Response Plans and adhere to water use reduction measures. They must report weekly water use and conservation status online through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resource’s Local Water Supply Plan website.

Negative impacts are expected to be limited in the cooler months due to lower water demand. However, Albertin said dry conditions are leading to below-average stream flow across the state. As of Feb. 10, U.S. Geological Survey stream gages across the state were recording well below normal seven-day average flows.

“Impacts are still limited, but we can expect to see water restrictions being implemented if we don’t see a shift towards a wet pattern,” Albertin said. “Stream and reservoir levels are already low, and water demand will increase as we get into spring.”

DMAC is a collaboration of drought experts from various government agencies in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, and organized by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources. Members of DMAC meet weekly and submit their drought condition recommendations to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center for updates to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a map of the nation’s drought conditions. DMAC’s drought map is updated weekly on Thursdays, based on conditions through the previous Tuesday. To view North Carolina’s drought map, visit www.ncdrought.org.

To learn more, visit www.ncdrought.org/education.