DEQ awards $7.3 million for Helene-damaged dam repairs, opens second application period

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) is awarding more than $7.3 million to support repairs for several high-hazard dams that were damaged during Hurricane Helene.

A high-hazard dam is defined as one where failure would likely result in loss of life or significant damage to homes, buildings, public utilities, primary highways or major railroads.

“Hurricane Helene damaged numerous dams in western North Carolina,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “Repairing these dams will help ensure that downstream communities will be less vulnerable to loss of life, homes, and businesses during future flood events.”

These grants are funded through a $10 million allocation approved by the North Carolina General Assembly. Following this initial round, $2.7 million remains available and will be distributed through a second application period.

Following Hurricane Helene, DEMLR staff inspected more than 400 dams across mountain communities. After conducting outreach to affected dam owners, the Division received approximately 20 applications, with eight projects selected for funding.

Dam Name County Award Amount Feeney Dam Henderson $2,559,942 Flowers Lake Dam Catawba $203,500 Lady Marion Dam McDowell $2,781,538 Lake Junaluska Dam (Powerhouse) Haywood $178,875 Lake Junaluska Dam (Wingwall) Haywood $19,400 Lake Lure Dam McDowell $720,409 Laurel Lakes Dam Rutherford $282,000 Warrior Mountain Lake Dam Polk $561,000 Total Funding $7,306,664

After the storm, DEMLR regional staff spent several weeks in western North Carolina assessing approximately 40 damaged dams, 36 of which were classified as high-hazard. Damage ranged from minor erosion to full failure caused by overtopping.

"DEMLR is thankful that we are able to provide the grants to help dam owners remove or repair their high-hazard dams affected by Hurricane Helene,” said DEMLR Director Toby Vinson. “With dozens of high hazard dams in Western North Carolina damaged by the storm, these grants will be another major step in the region’s recovery.”

Second round of funding opened

Following the first round of funding, $2.7 million remain available and will be distributed through the second application period. The second application period will open on February 18, 2026, and closes at 5 p.m. on June 19, 2026. Eligible dam owners may apply for funding to support design-construction plans for the repair, modification, removal or breach projects related to Hurricane Helene damage. Additional information and application materials are available here.