DEQ awards $7.3 million for Helene-damaged dam repairs, opens second application period
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) is awarding more than $7.3 million to support repairs for several high-hazard dams that were damaged during Hurricane Helene.
A high-hazard dam is defined as one where failure would likely result in loss of life or significant damage to homes, buildings, public utilities, primary highways or major railroads.
“Hurricane Helene damaged numerous dams in western North Carolina,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “Repairing these dams will help ensure that downstream communities will be less vulnerable to loss of life, homes, and businesses during future flood events.”
These grants are funded through a $10 million allocation approved by the North Carolina General Assembly. Following this initial round, $2.7 million remains available and will be distributed through a second application period.
Following Hurricane Helene, DEMLR staff inspected more than 400 dams across mountain communities. After conducting outreach to affected dam owners, the Division received approximately 20 applications, with eight projects selected for funding.
|
Dam Name
|
County
|
Award Amount
|
Feeney Dam
|
Henderson
|
$2,559,942
|
Flowers Lake Dam
|
Catawba
|
$203,500
|
Lady Marion Dam
|
McDowell
|
$2,781,538
|
Lake Junaluska Dam (Powerhouse)
|
Haywood
|
$178,875
|
Lake Junaluska Dam (Wingwall)
|
Haywood
|
$19,400
|
Lake Lure Dam
|
McDowell
|
$720,409
|
Laurel Lakes Dam
|
Rutherford
|
$282,000
|
Warrior Mountain Lake Dam
|
Polk
|
$561,000
|
Total Funding
|
|
$7,306,664
After the storm, DEMLR regional staff spent several weeks in western North Carolina assessing approximately 40 damaged dams, 36 of which were classified as high-hazard. Damage ranged from minor erosion to full failure caused by overtopping.
"DEMLR is thankful that we are able to provide the grants to help dam owners remove or repair their high-hazard dams affected by Hurricane Helene,” said DEMLR Director Toby Vinson. “With dozens of high hazard dams in Western North Carolina damaged by the storm, these grants will be another major step in the region’s recovery.”
Second round of funding opened
Following the first round of funding, $2.7 million remain available and will be distributed through the second application period. The second application period will open on February 18, 2026, and closes at 5 p.m. on June 19, 2026. Eligible dam owners may apply for funding to support design-construction plans for the repair, modification, removal or breach projects related to Hurricane Helene damage. Additional information and application materials are available here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.