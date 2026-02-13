Rotational harvest cultch sites remain open for mechanical oyster harvest in the Pamlico Sound

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries reminds commercial fishermen and the public that rotational harvest cultch sites in the Pamlico Sound remain open to mechanical oyster harvest, although the season has now closed in all other mechanical oyster harvest management areas.

Under Amendment 5 to the N.C. Oyster Fishery Management Plan, the Division closed mechanical oyster harvest seasons in the bays of the Neuse River, Pamlico River and Northern Hyde management areas on Jan. 9, 2026, followed by closures in the open waters of the Pamlico River and Neuse River Areas on Jan. 16, 2026, and the Northern Hyde Area on Jan. 30, 2026, through Proclamation SF-7-2025. However, rotational harvest cultch sites designated in Proclamation SF-4-2025 will remain open to harvest through March 31, 2026, unless closed sooner by proclamation.

These 10-acre sites are part of the Amendment 5 adaptive management framework, which balances harvest opportunities with sustainability by allowing harvest on managed cultch planting sites while protecting oyster habitat in other areas of the Pamlico Sound. The rotational harvest cultch sites are marked with buoys and orange flags to clearly identify areas open to mechanical harvest. Rotational harvest cultch sites are subject to daily harvest limits of adjacent areas as outlined in Proclamation SF-4-2025.

The following rotational harvest cultch sites remain open to mechanical oyster harvest:

Turnagain Bay #1 (Neuse River Management Area) (15 bushels/day)

SW Corner: 34° 59.928' N, 76° 30.637' W

NW Corner: 35° 00.047' N, 76° 30.637' W

NE Corner: 35° 00.047' N, 76° 30.490' W

SE Corner: 34° 59.928' N, 76° 30.490' W

Jones Bay #1 (Neuse River Management Area) (10 bushels/day)

SW Corner: 35° 12.845' N, 76° 31.671' W

NW Corner: 35° 12.936' N, 76° 31.812' W

NE Corner: 35° 13.009' N, 76° 31.733' W

SE Corner: 35° 12.923' N, 76° 31.590' W

Crab Hole #2 (Northern Dare Management Area) (15 bushels/day)

SW Corner: 35° 45.115' N, 75° 38.693' W

NW Corner: 35° 45.271' N, 75° 38.687' W

NE Corner: 35° 45.267' N, 75° 38.572' W

SE Corner: 35° 45.112' N, 75° 38.578' W

Swan Quarter #2 (Pamlico River Management Area) (15 bushels/day)

SW Corner: 35° 19.597' N, 76° 20.534' W

NW Corner: 35° 19.707' N, 76° 20.531' W

NE Corner: 35° 19.703' N, 76° 20.368' W

SE Corner: 35° 19.593' N, 76° 20.373' W

Mechanical harvest on these sites is allowed Monday through Friday from sunrise until 2 p.m., in accordance with existing gear, tagging and size limit requirements.

Rotational harvest cultch sites provide continued harvest opportunities later in the season while supporting the Division’s extensive cultch planting program and long-term management goals for the oyster resource outlined in Amendment 5.

For more information on the Amendment 5 adaptive management framework see: https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/managing-fisheries/fishery-management-plans/eastern-oyster/information-eastern-oyster-amendment-5.

For current oyster harvest seasons and restrictions see:

SF-2-2025

SF-3-2025

SF-4-2025

SF-7-2025

Click here for shellfish polluted area proclamations.