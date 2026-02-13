Case Study Finds Creatio Agentic Platform Helps Financial Institutions Deploy Workflows 70% Faster and Cut Costs by 30%

New research study shows how financial institutions achieve rapid ROI with an agentic no-code platform

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced new research from independent analyst firm Nucleus Research demonstrating how financial institutions can modernize operations, reduce costs, and respond faster to changing business requirements using Creatio’s agentic no-code platform. The Financial Services Case Study examines how a financial institution replaced a fragmented ecosystem of legacy operational and loan management systems with a unified agentic no-code platform from Creatio. The research shows organizations can reduce the time required to design and deploy new workflows by up to 70 percent while achieving a 30 percent reduction in total application management costs within the first year.“The institution selected Creatio for its no-code design environment, integration flexibility, and lower total cost of ownership compared to other enterprise-grade platforms. The decision was driven by the platform’s visual development tools and strong fit for teams with limited programming experience.”Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to modernize operational workflows, but progress is often slowed by limited development capacity, as IT teams focus on maintaining core banking systems and meeting regulatory requirements. As a result, many institutions rely on fragmented legacy tools that require manual coordination, external developers, and costly third-party integrations.By consolidating legacy applications into a single agentic no-code environment, both IT and business users can independently design, automate, and update workflows without specialized programming expertise. This approach reduces vendor sprawl, eliminates redundant software licenses, and lowers the operational overhead of managing multiple platforms.What’s Inside the Case Study- 70% Faster New Workflow Delivery — Reduce workflow development cycles from months to weeks through application consolidation and no-code automation.- 30% Tech Cost Savings — Achieve rapid payback within the first year through direct cost savings and improved resource allocation.- One Unified Platform — Replace up to seven legacy systems with a single agentic no-code platform. Download the case study to learn how financial institutions can accelerate digital transformation while reducing cost and complexity.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

