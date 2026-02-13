SME Honolulu on Presents Creating Your AI Blueprint

Sales and Marketing Executives of Honolulu Covert Communication Stellant.co

AI adoption goes beyond technology—it’s driven by leadership and strategy, A clear blueprint allows organizations to move forward with confidence, protect trust, and avoid costly missteps. ” — Anna Covert, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales & Marketing Executives of Honolulu will host an interactive, executive-focused session titled “Creating Your AI Blueprint,” featuring Anna Covert, founder of Covert Communication, and Sam Frentzel-Beyme, Founder and CEO of Stellant Co.As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms sales, marketing, and operations, many organizations feel pressure to adopt new tools without a clear strategy. This SME Honolulu session is designed to help leaders step back from the noise and focus on sustainable, business-aligned AI adoption.Rather than chasing the latest technology, Covert and Frentzel-Beyme will guide attendees through how to design an AI blueprint tailored to their organization—one that clearly defines where AI adds real value, how to select the right partners and platforms, and how to mitigate risk by establishing roles, responsibilities, and expectations from the start.“AI adoption goes beyond technology—it’s driven by leadership and strategy,” said Anna Covert. “A clear blueprint allows organizations to move forward with confidence, protect trust, and avoid costly missteps.”The session will also explore how AI-driven search and discovery are reshaping the digital landscape, from how customers find businesses to how credibility, trust, and authority are established online. Anna will focus on the technical aspects of AI-driven search and marketing, specifically how SEO (Search Engine Optimization), AEO (Answer Engine Optimization), and GEO (Geolocation Optimization) are evolving due to AI. She will share how businesses can leverage these AI tools to optimize their online presence, improve visibility, and remain discoverable without needing major overhauls or massive budgets.Meanwhile, Sam Frentzel-Beyme will dive into the AI infrastructure that supports these capabilities, discussing how to design and implement robust AI systems that empower organizations to adopt AI tools effectively and integrate them into their operations.By the end of the event, attendees will leave with:A clear framework to evaluate AI opportunitiesA roadmap to future-proof marketing and operationsTools to measure risk, turning AI from a source of uncertainty into a strategic advantageThe event will conclude with networking, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with fellow sales and marketing leaders in an informal, after-work setting.When: February 17Time: 5:30 – 8:00Where: Dave and Buster's Ala MoanaTickets are on sale at Eventbrite.ABOUT SME HONOLULU — SALES & MARKETING EXECUTIVES OF HAWAIʻISME Honolulu is a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to advancing the sales and marketing profession in Hawaiʻi. Through educational programming, leadership development, and networking opportunities, SME Honolulu connects professionals across industries to share knowledge, build relationships, and strengthen Hawaiʻi’s business community.ABOUT SAM FRENTZEL-BEYMESam Frentzel-Beyme is the Founder and CEO of Stellant Co., where he helps organizations design and implement modern technology strategies that align with business goals. Known for his practical, systems-driven approach, Frentzel-Beyme focuses on helping leaders adopt emerging technologies—like AI—responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term impact.ABOUT ANNA COVERTAnna Covert is the founder of Covert Communication, Hawaiʻi’s leading digital marketing agency. A recognized authority in digital advertising, branding, and business growth, she helps organizations navigate complexity, protect marketing investments, and achieve measurable results She is a Forbes Books author, keynote speaker, and host of The Covert Code Podcast, where she explores the evolving intersection of marketing, technology, and leadership. Her second book, The Solar Coaster, and the corresponding podcast focus on disruption and growth in emerging industries.ABOUT COVERT COMMUNICATION GROUP OF COMPANIESCovert Communication – Integrated Marketing. Helping brands extend their traditional marketing efforts online, providing innovative, results-driven, integrated digital solutions. Full agency services include branding, print, broadcast, collateral, public relations, and, of course, website design/development, search, digital marketing, remarketing, and social media, as well as API integration.Trusting Solar Calculator (Solar Wizard) – Solar calculator app that provides estimates of solar costs and savings for residential and commercial installations. Completely customizable, multi-language, and allows the inclusion of batteries, EVs, UTM tracking, and financing options.Aerial Impacts – Customized direct mail company focused on home services to provide customized variable printed postcards to homeowners showing their home with solar on the roof.Solar Assault – A high-impact direct mail campaign using variable printing and personalized messaging to reach prospects along the sales funnel and drive conversions with custom offers and localized visuals.Reatium.io – Is a powerful open-source platform built to build software. It gives developers the full-stack tools to rapidly create, scale, and deploy modern web applications—faster, smarter, and without limits.MANA – Software to save time and money. In Hawaiian, MANA means power. The mission is to connect application programming interfaces through custom code without the use of Zapier or third-party services.###

