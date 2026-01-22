The Covert Code Podcast Celebrates 100,000 Followers and 100 Episodes

Anna Covert Logo Anna Covert, Author, Podcaster, Digital Marketer The Covert Code

The Milestone Episode Features Author, Speaker, and Leadership Expert Katie Goar

Reaching 100,000 followers and 100 episodes reflects consistency, curiosity, and the powerful conversations we’ve been able to share. Featuring Katie Goar felt like the perfect way to celebrate.” — Anna Covert, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Covert Code Podcast, hosted by digital marketing strategist and Forbes-published author Anna Covert, is marking two major milestones: surpassing 100,000 followers across YouTube plus other platforms and releasing its 100th episode, featuring a special in-depth interview with leadership expert, author, and speaker Katie Goar.Launched in Spring 2024, The Covert Code Podcast has grown rapidly into a trusted destination for conversations on digital innovation, marketing, leadership , and emerging technology. What began as a deep dive into topics such as AI, eCommerce, the solar industry, and evolving tech ecosystems has expanded into a weekly interview format spotlighting influential leaders, bestselling authors, entrepreneurs, and creatives from Hawaii and around the world.“Reaching 100,000 followers and 100 episodes reflects consistency, curiosity, and the powerful conversations we’ve been able to share,” stated Anna Covert. “Featuring Katie Goar for our 100th episode felt like the perfect way to celebrate what this podcast stands for: thoughtful leadership, purpose-driven business, and real impact.”The 100th episode features Katie Goar, a nationally recognized speaker, author, and leadership development expert known for her work in organizational culture, team performance, and human-centered leadership. Her appearance underscores the podcast’s commitment to elevating voices that inspire both personal and professional growth. More about Katie Goar can be found at katiegoar.com.Some of the many featured guests on The Covert Code Podcast include:● Adam Witty, 6x author, speaker, consultant, and Founder & CEO of Advantage—the authority company.● Tony Martignetti, leadership advisor, bestselling author, speaker, and host of The Virtual Campfire podcast.● Dennis “DM” Meador, CEO & Founder of The Legal Podcast Network.● Mary Clements Evans, Forbes Books author of “Emotionally Invested: Outsmart Fearless Retirement” and founder of Evan’s Wealth Strategies.● Akhil Gupta is the founder and director of the Universal Enlightenment Forum.● Harmon Kong, Co-Founder of Apriem Advisors and Forbes Author of the Amazon bestseller “Values Over Valuables.”The podcast’s continued growth reflects its resonant message: delivering practical strategy, fresh insight, and authentic conversations that help listeners navigate today’s fast-changing business landscape.In addition to The Covert Code Podcast, Anna Covert expanded her podcast portfolio with the launch of the Solar Coaster Book Podcast, inspired by her second book, The Solar Coaster. The podcast explores the challenges and successes of the solar industry, featuring seasoned industry leaders discussing solar sales, financing, construction, and community partnerships, and diversification. Within four months, the Solar Coaster Book Podcast surpassed 36,000 YouTube followers.New episodes of The Covert Code Podcast are released every Friday, with the Solar Coaster Book Podcast airing on Wednesdays. Both podcasts are available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, and Spotify, as well as at TheCovertCode.com/podcast and solarcoasterbook.com/podcasts.ABOUT ANNA COVERTAnna Covert is the founder of Covert Communication, Hawaii’s leading digital marketing agency. With expertise in online marketing, branding, and business growth, she has helped countless companies scale their success. She is the author of The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, a Forbes Books publication and Amazon Best Seller in multiple categories, and the host of The Covert Code Podcast, where she explores the latest trends in marketing and technology. Her newest book, The Solar Coaster is available at Amazon and wherever books are sold with a corresponding podcast, Solar Coaster Book Podcast, that discusses challenges and successes in the solar industry.ABOUT COVERT COMMUNICATION GROUP OF COMPANIESCovert Communication – Integrated Marketing. Helping brands extend their traditional marketing efforts online, providing innovative, results-driven, integrated digital solutions. Full agency services include branding, print, broadcast, collateral, public relations and, of course, website design/development, search, digital marketing, remarketing, social media, as well as API integration.Trusting Solar Calculator (Solar Wizard) – Solar calculator app that provides estimates of solar costs and savings for residential and commercial installations. Completely customizable, with multi-languages, allows the inclusion of batteries, EVs, UTM tracking, and financing options. Recently added a partner plugin called the Roofing Ruler.Aerial Impacts – Customized postcards showing homeowners solar on their roof with the estimated savings. Solar companies can target all possible homeowners with their salesproposition.Reactium.io – An open-source web framework creating React + Redux apps providing cutting edge technology transformations for enterprise Fortune 500 companies.MANA – Software to save time and money. In Hawaiian MANA means power. The mission is to connect application programming interfaces through custom code without the use of Zapier or third-party services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.