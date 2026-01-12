Makana Esthetics Wellness Academy Unveils New Website

Makana Academy Logo Front of Makana Academy Makana Academy Facial

The Academy Continues to Empower Future Estheticians and Spa Professionals

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Makana Academy is proud to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website, makanaacademy.edu, which will help relay their message of quality esthetics education and wellness services.The refreshed website reflects Makana Academy’s commitment to excellence in esthetics training and wellness, offering a more intuitive user experience and streamlined access to program information, financial ais availability, enrollment details, and spa service offerings. Prospective students, clients, and partners can now explore the Academy’s programs and services with greater ease and clarity.Enhanced Features Include:• Comprehensive Program Details: Clear descriptions of the Academy’s Core Esthetics Program and specialized training courses.• Simple Enrollment and Application Information: Up-to-date enrollment dates and admissions requirements for prospective students.• Wellness and Spa Services: A full overview of student-run spa treatments available to the public as well as a list of monthly specials.• Responsive Design: Optimized for mobile, tablet, and desktop devices for easy browsing anytime, anywhere.“As part of our mission to educate, enable, and empower students to thrive in the esthetics and wellness industry, our new website provides a welcoming digital gateway for learners and clients alike,” said Malia Sanchez, Founder and Director of Makana Academy. “We developed a platform that truly reflects the heart of our Academy—infused with Hawaiian culture, high-quality education, and a nurturing spirit.”Located in Honolulu, Makana Esthetics Wellness Academy has a long-standing tradition of delivering hands-on esthetics education rooted in professionalism and cultural values. The Academy’s innovative programs prepare students for successful careers in the growing spa and wellness field, while also offering spa services open to the public.Visitors to MakanaAcademy.edu can now access all essential information about the Academy’s offerings and take the first step toward a rewarding future in esthetics and wellness.About Makana Esthetics Wellness AcademyFounded in 2007 by Hawaii-born esthetics professional Malia Sanchez, Makana Esthetics Wellness Academy is rooted in traditional Hawaiian values of ohana, respect, and pono. Raised on Kauai in a family of cosmetology professionals, Malia developed her passion for the industry early, learning that true client care begins with nurturing oneself.After earning her cosmetology license in 1993, Malia built a career in the spa and visitor industries and later as a trainer for leading skincare and cosmetics brands. These experiences inspired her vision for an academy that blends technical excellence with holistic education and cultural grounding.Originally opened in Kakaako, Makana has grown into a respected esthetics institution now located in a purpose-built facility designed to support both students and clients. The Academy remains committed to developing skilled, confident professionals while fostering a supportive and values-driven learning environment.

