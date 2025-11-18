Kanerika Unveils Intelligent Migration Accelerators to Modernize Data and RPA Infrastructure

Migrate Faster with Kanerika's Proprietary Migration Accelerators, Powered by FLIP Simplify Your Data Modernization with Intelligent Automation Kanerika's Intelligent Automation Accelerators for Data and RPA Modernization

Kanerika Launches FLIP Migration Accelerators to Help Enterprises Modernize Legacy Systems with Speed, Safety, and Zero Disruption

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanerika, a leading data and AI services company, has launched Intelligent Migration Accelerators powered by FLIP , its AI-enabled low-code/no-code intelligent automation platform. These accelerators help enterprises modernize their data estates and RPA environments faster, safer, and with minimal disruption.By leveraging AI and automation, the FLIP Migration Accelerators automate up to 80% of the migration process, reducing risk, preserving business logic, and enabling organizations to embrace cloud-native, AI-ready architectures."Enterprises need to modernize without disrupting operations," said Samidha Garud, Co-founder, CEO of Kanerika. "Our FLIP migration accelerators combine automation, AI, and low-code innovation to remove complexity from platform modernization. Enterprises can now migrate in weeks, not months.”Leading the Charge in Enterprise Data Platform ModernizationFLIP Data Migration Accelerators help organizations transition smoothly to modern, cloud-first platforms like Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, and Talend, without business downtime.Each accelerator automatically maps, converts, and validates data assets while preserving logic, structure, and design integrity. This means zero data loss and complete operational continuity during migration.Supported data migrations include:Unlock deeper interactivity and tighter Microsoft 365 integration. FLIP preserves dashboards, visuals and complex calculations while enhancing self-service analytics.- Cognos → Power BITransform legacy enterprise reporting into agile analytics. FLIP re-engineers Cognos reports into modern, dynamic Power BI workspaces with enhanced storytelling. ›- Crystal Reports → Power BIRetire rigid, static reports. FLIP brings them to life in Power BI with rich visuals, drill-throughs, and AI-powered insights.- SSRS → Power BIMove from pixel-perfect reporting to live dashboards. FLIP retains report logic while enabling interactive analytics and seamless Microsoft integration.- Informatica → TalendShift from proprietary ETL to open-source flexibility. FLIP converts Informatica mappings into Talend jobs with full transformation logic and performance optimization.- Informatica → AlteryxAutomate ETL workflow migration with accuracy. FLIP converts Informatica workflows into Alteryx-ready formats, preserving logic, transformations, and metadata.- Informatica → DatabricksModernize ETL for the cloud. FLIP translates Informatica workflows into Databricks pipelines, optimizing for Spark performance and AI-ready data engineering.- Azure → Microsoft FabricAccelerate your journey to a unified data fabric. FLIP modernizes Azure Data Factory and Synapse workloads into Fabric-ready pipelines for scalability and automation.- SSIS → Microsoft FabricTurn legacy SSIS packages into Fabric-native Power Query transformations. FLIP ensures metadata consistency and readiness for AI integration.- SSAS → Microsoft FabricRebuild analytical models for the modern era. FLIP converts semantic models and cubes into Fabric-compatible data models with enhanced governance and performance.Clients migrating with FLIP Data Accelerators achieved:- 30% improvement in data processing speeds- 40% reduction in operational costs- 80% faster insight delivery- 95% reduction in reporting time“Our goal isn’t just to move systems. It’s to move businesses forward,” said Bhupendra Chopra, Co-founder, CRO at Kanerika Inc. “FLIP helps organizations realize faster returns, stronger data-driven decisions, and a more resilient automation landscape.”Simplifying RPA Platform ModernizationKanerika’s FLIP RPA Migration Accelerator helps enterprises transition from UiPath to Microsoft Power Automate , simplifying automation at scale and reducing total cost of ownership.By automatically converting UiPath XAML workflows into Power Automate flows, FLIP eliminates manual rebuilding while preserving all rules, logic, and exception handling.Clients migrating with FLIP RPA Accelerator achieved:- 90 days migration of a two-year UiPath codebase- 50% less effort through automation-driven migration- 75% reduction in annual licensing costsDriving the Future of ModernizationKanerika’s expertise in data modernization, automation, and AI integration helps enterprises move from being reactive to forward-looking. With automation-driven migration tools and deep Microsoft partnerships, the company continues to help organizations reduce technical debt and embrace the cloud with confidence.About KanerikaKanerika is a premier IT services and consulting firm specializing in data modernization, AI implementation, and intelligent automation. With certifications in ISO 27701, 27001, SOC II, and GDPR compliance, Kanerika delivers enterprise solutions that prioritize security, efficiency, and measurable business impact.As a Microsoft and Databricks Partner, Kanerika helps organizations modernize their technology infrastructure while maintaining operational excellence.

