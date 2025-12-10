Kanerika Earns Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure Specialization

Kanerika earns Microsoft’s Data Warehouse Migration to Azure Specialization, proving expertise in secure, automated, and risk-free data modernization.

We built automated accelerators to solve the real challenges of manual migrations. This Microsoft recognition validates our investment in giving clients faster, safer modernization.” — Bhupendra Chopra, Co-Founder & CRO, Kanerika

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanerika , a leading data and AI solutions firm, has been awarded the Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure specialization by Microsoft. This achievement recognizes the company's proven capability to execute complex data warehouse migrations while maintaining business continuity and delivering measurable performance improvements.A Well-Deserved Recognition Built on Real ResultsMicrosoft's Data Warehouse Migration specialization requires partners to demonstrate documented success migrating enterprise data warehouses to Azure, prove expertise in schema design and ETL operations at scale, and provide verified customer case studies showing transformative outcomes.Kanerika met these requirements through successful migrations projects delivered across healthcare, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and logistics sectors.Proprietary Migration Accelerators That Kanerika OffersKanerika has built migration accelerators that help companies accelerate their data modernization efforts. These purpose-built automation solutions, powered by FLIP, Kanerika's proprietary platform, handle specific migration scenarios that traditionally require months of manual effort and dedicated resources.The company has developed migration accelerators for transitions between major enterprise platforms:- Crystal Reports to Microsoft Power BI- Cognos to Microsoft Power BI- SSRS to Microsoft Power BI- Azure to Microsoft Fabric- SQL Services to Microsoft Fabric- Informatica to Microsoft Fabric- Informatica to DatabricksAmong the First to Industrialize Data MigrationWhile many consulting firms can execute migrations, few have invested in building reusable, production-grade automation platforms. However, Kanerika recognized early that the market needed repeatable, reliable migration technology. And, this approach has positioned Kanerika as a go-to partner for businesses facing complex modernization challenges, giving organizations a clearer path forward on projects they might have delayed due to cost or risk concerns.What This Means for Businesses Planning to Modernize Their Data- Verified Partner Credentials:Only partners with documented project success and demonstrated technical skills earn this specialization. Microsoft's rigorous evaluation process confirms Kanerika's ability to deliver.- Reduced Migration Risk:Kanerika follows a structured approach that includes current-state analysis, dependency mapping, schema optimization, and phased ETL execution. Each stage reduces risk and ensures data integrity.- Foundation for Advanced Analytics:Once on Azure, organizations can leverage modern reporting tools, faster data pipelines, unified data platforms, and AI-ready infrastructure that wasn't possible with legacy systems.Strengthening an Already Deep Microsoft PartnershipThe Data Warehouse Migration specialization strengthens Kanerika's position as a preferred Microsoft solutions partner . The company now holds multiple Microsoft credentials:- Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure (new)- Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization- Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure)- Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure)- Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure)This rare combination means Kanerika can handle every aspect of a Microsoft implementation from infrastructure setup through application development, and analytics deployment.About KanerikaKanerika is a premier IT services and consulting firm specializing in data modernization, AI implementation, and intelligent automation. With certifications in ISO 27701, 27001, SOC II, and GDPR, Kanerika delivers enterprise solutions that prioritize security, efficiency, and measurable business impact. As a Microsoft and Databricks Partner, Kanerika helps organizations modernize their technology infrastructure while maintaining operational excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.