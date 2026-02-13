SPECTRA EXPANDS WAREHOUSE SPACE TO MEET CLIENT NEEDS

As Spectra both adds new clients and increases volume with existing clients, the Columbia, SC 3PL provider is adding significant warehouse space in 2026.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over two decades of fulfillment expertise on which to draw, Spectra has gained a reputation among its clients for reliability. This reputation inevitably results in existing clients adding volume to their fulfillment contracts, as they grow comfortable trusting Spectra with more projects and additional complexity within those projects. It also results in new clients coming to Spectra and launching pilot programs to verify that their excellent reputation is deserved and that they can serve their needs.As a third-party logistics provider , Spectra handles the entire fulfillment chain for its clients, from receiving products to managing inventory to pick and pack, kitting, and shipping those materials to end users. Clients range from start-ups to very large in scale, and Spectra offers expertise in B2B and B2C fulfillment applications equally.In recent years, Spectra’s stellar reputation has led to quickly increasing demand among its new and existing clients, and in order to accommodate future requests with the same high quality of service that its clients have grown to expect, Spectra increased its space in 2025 and is again increasing its available warehouse space in 2026.Spectra is based in Columbia, South Carolina, near the major East Coast ports of Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia. Located midway between Miami and New York and close to Charlotte, Atlanta, and Jacksonville, the Spectra fulfillment facility is in a strategic geographical area for quick delivery to a large percentage of the US population. This strategic location combines with the Spectra team’s detailed knowledge of the shipping industry to help clients achieve above-average speed in fulfillment.Spectra’s need for additional warehouse space comes as enterprise clients discover that they can get world-class service and support from Spectra, along with much higher levels of versatility, personal attention, and visibility than many of the larger 3PL corporations can provide. Spectra’s depth of expertise allows the team to deliver top quality results on a consistent basis even when fulfillment projects are very complex.Spectra expects growth to continue at current or higher rates throughout 2026 and beyond, and the leadership of the organization feels confident that the team is ready to take on more clients. As they prepare more warehouse space and discuss new projects with B2B, B2C, and e-commerce clients , Spectra looks forward to becoming a dependable fulfillment partner for more and more long-term clients in the coming years.Spectra, headquartered in central South Carolina, includes both a fulfillment division and a fully equipped in-house print division. Clients of Spectra include print and distribution only, fulfillment only, as well as clients who take advantage of the integration capabilities that Spectra offers, reducing costs for projects that require printed materials as well as expert fulfillment. Organizations looking to partner with Spectra can learn more about the company’s offerings at spectraintegration.com . There they can also book a consultation with someone at Spectra to discuss specific print and/or fulfillment needs.

