JOHN HUGHES GOLF PARTNERS WITH OMNI HOMESTEAD RESORT

During summer 2026, John Hughes Golf will host small-group coaching programs and special events at the Omni Homestead Resort, a top U.S. golf destination.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While John Hughes Golf is headquartered in the central Florida region near Orlando, in recent years, the organization’s expert golf instructors have spent time at other resorts around the country on a seasonal basis, partnering with those resorts to provide great golf instruction for individuals, couples, and groups.The newest of these partnerships is between John Hughes Golf and Omni Homestead Resort , a historic and beautiful golf destination in Hot Springs, Virginia. From late May through mid-October of 2026, the John Hughes Golf team of instructors will be on-site at the resort to offer the same list of individual and group coaching sessions available at the organization’s Florida location. These sessions range from short hour-long coaching sessions to focus on a particular aspect of the game to multi-day comprehensive golf schools.John Hughes and his team of instructors will also be leading special Golf Performance Retreats and Golf VIP Programs throughout the summer. These special events are limited to small groups and include accommodations at the Omni Homestead Resort, highly focused coaching sessions, and access to the resort’s two award-winning courses.The summer programs led by John Hughes Golf at Omni Homestead Resort will create a valuable opportunity for golfers in Washington, D.C., Richmond, VA, and Roanoke, VA, as well as the surrounding region, to enjoy top-quality golf instruction relatively close to home. The half-day, full-day , and multi-day golf school options make it easy for golfers to customize their program to fit their schedule and make the most of their visit to this historic golf resort.Both golf courses at the Omni Homestead Resort rank among the best in the nation, so golfers will want to plan for plenty of time to experience them. John Hughes and his team of instructors will provide on-course coaching as well as targeted coaching on putting, driving, and short-game details.Golfers who plan to spend a significant amount of time at the resort during the summer of 2026 should consider the Custom Coaching Membership program. This program is designed to help the student make long-term progress, working with an instructor over a prolonged period to achieve significant, sustainable results that will translate into success on the course for years to come.Golfers interested in learning more about the Omni Homestead Resort and John Hughes Golf’s partnership in summer 2026 can do so at johnhughesgolf.com . There, they can also explore the many golf instruction options at the John Hughes Golf year-round home near Orlando, Florida. For those who are unable to travel to Florida or central Virginia for in-person instruction, John Hughes Golf also offers fully developed virtual coaching, using advanced technologies to help the coach assess form, swing, balance, and other factors remotely. All students also receive access to valuable video and other instructional resources from John Hughes Golf.

