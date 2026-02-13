LOBO Systems Announces Partnership with Clayton Engineering

UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOBO Systems is excited to spotlight its partnership with Clayton Engineering Ltd, a leading specialist in launch and recovery equipment for more than 35 years.Clayton Engineering approached LOBO in search of a smarter, safer way to maintain their equipment - specifically, a solution that would allow secure access to windscreens and improve the efficiency of trailer-based lifeboat maintenance. LOBO’s no-tools, modular access system delivered exactly that, enhancing safety, reducing downtime, and supporting the high standards required for launch and recovery equipment operations.To meet these needs, LOBO designed and supplied a bespoke access solution tailored to Clayton Engineering’s workflow. The system streamlines front-end maintenance, improves reach and stability, and boosts overall operational efficiency.A LOBO representative who visited the site said, “It was fantastic to get hands-on with the equipment and see firsthand the calibre of work Clayton Engineering delivers for launch and recovery equipment.”LOBO Systems continues to develop innovative access and maintenance solutions across the marine, engineering, and emergency services sectors. Partnering with industry leaders like Clayton Engineering reinforces LOBO’s commitment to safety, innovation, and dependable performance.

LOBO Systems Demonstration Video

