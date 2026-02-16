LOBO Brings Modular Work-at-Height Systems to the Saudi Industrial Sector

UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOBO Systems has completed its first deployment in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued international expansion and formal entry into the Middle East industrial market.The project, delivered to a major global industrial engineering organisation operating in Riyadh, reflects growing regional demand for safer, more flexible and more controllable work-at-height solutions across complex industrial environments.- Supporting Industrial Growth in the GulfSaudi Arabia continues to invest heavily in infrastructure, energy, water treatment and advanced manufacturing as part of its long-term economic development strategy. These sectors rely on safe and efficient maintenance of pumps, processing systems and elevated equipment, often within space-restricted and operationally sensitive facilities.Traditional access methods such as outsourced scaffolding can introduce delays, increase operational disruption and limit maintenance responsiveness. Fixed access platforms, while effective in static environments, may lack the adaptability required in evolving industrial settings.LOBO’s modular work-at-height platform system provides an alternative approach. Designed to be assembled without tools, the system enables trained in-house teams to build fully enclosed, compliant working platforms on demand. Platforms can be configured around pipework, processing equipment and restricted workspaces, then reconfigured as operational requirements change.By enabling internal ownership and control of access infrastructure, organisations benefit from:Reduced reliance on third-party contractorsFaster response to planned and unplanned maintenanceGreater operational controlLong-term cost efficiencyA future-proof solution as plant layouts evolve- UK Engineered. Globally Deployed.Headquartered in the United Kingdom, LOBO Systems designs and engineers modular access platforms that are deployed across major industrial, logistics, research and manufacturing organisations throughout Europe and North America.Expansion into Saudi Arabia reinforces LOBO’s commitment to supporting global industry with UK-engineered solutions that prioritise safety, flexibility and operational resilience.Rob Bokros, CEO at LOBO Systems, commented:“Industrial operators globally are seeking greater control over how they manage work at height. Entering the Saudi market reflects increasing recognition that access infrastructure should be adaptable, owned and immediately available to internal teams.As investment accelerates across the Middle East, we are proud to support organisations looking to modernise their maintenance processes while maintaining the highest safety standards.”- Strengthening International GrowthThe Saudi deployment forms part of LOBO’s broader international growth strategy. As industrial investment continues across the Gulf region, demand for engineered, modular access systems is expected to increase.LOBO remains focused on expanding its export footprint while delivering UK-engineered solutions that help organisations worldwide take greater control of work at height.For more information, visit www.lobosystems.com

