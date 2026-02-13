Instacoins Travel to Showcase Crypto-Powered Booking Platform at ITB Berlin

Discover Instacoins’ crypto-powered travel platform at ITB Berlin, 3–6 March, offering flights, stays and experiences paid in cryptocurrency.

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instacoins will attend ITB Berlin from 3–6 March, presenting its vision for the future of travel payments: Instacoins Travel , a modern online travel agency enabling travellers to book flights, accommodation and experiences using cryptocurrency.Representing the company at the event will be Natalie Ruggier, Head of Travel, who will meet with travel operators, hospitality providers and technology partners to explore collaborations around crypto payments and next-generation booking solutions.𝗔 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗢𝗧𝗔 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻Instacoins Travel, accessible at www.instacoins.travel, is designed for a new wave of globally mobile customers who expect flexibility, speed and borderless transactions. The platform allows travellers to pay for flights, stays and curated experiences directly in crypto, bringing real-world utility to digital assets.As cryptocurrency adoption matures, more holders are seeking practical ways to use their assets beyond trading. Travel represents one of the most natural and in-demand applications.Instacoins Travel is built specifically for:• Crypto holders seeking real-life use cases• Digital natives and remote professionals• International travellers navigating cross-border banking friction• Customers who value modern, efficient booking solutions𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗘𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀Ahead of ITB Berlin, Instacoins Travel has introduced several key platform upgrades designed to improve the user experience and expand global access:• Integrated experiences booking alongside flights and accommodation• Improved user interface and streamlined navigation• Enhanced search and filtering for both stays and experiences• A more seamless checkout flow• Expanded destination coverage and travel content• Inclusion of additional cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, SOL & TRX)These updates strengthen Instacoins Travel’s position as a crypto-friendly OTA that mirrors the familiarity of traditional booking platforms while offering the flexibility of digital asset payments.𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀Instacoins Travel’s presence at ITB Berlin reflects its commitment to innovation within the travel sector. The primary objective is to increase brand visibility as a crypto-enabled booking platform and to establish strategic partnerships with airlines, hotels, destination management companies and experience providers interested in reaching a digitally native, global audience.“𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙡 𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙮 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙗𝙖𝙡,” said Natalie Ruggier, Head of Travel at Instacoins. “𝙋𝙖𝙮𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙧𝙚𝙛𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮. 𝙒𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙙𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙙, 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙚 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙖 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙘𝙧𝙮𝙥𝙩𝙤-𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙧 𝙗𝙖𝙨𝙚.”Instacoins Travel continues to position itself as a forward-thinking OTA, combining secure crypto payments with a seamless booking experience for modern travellers. Book a meeting with Natalie at ITB Berlin for partnership enquiries or to connect in person.

