Instacoins Group Launches New Crypto Travel Portal Enabling Global Bookings in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and More

Book flights, hotels, events & experiences worldwide with instacoins.travel using crypto: BTC, ETH, USDT and more. No fiat conversion, no registration required.

We built Instacoins Travel around a simple idea: your crypto should work as hard as you do... Just search, choose and book, with the digital currency in your wallet.” — Jean Paul Bonnici, CEO, Instacoins

VALETTA, MALTA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘐𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘭 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘳𝘺𝘱𝘵𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘺 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘧𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴, 𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘴, 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥𝘸𝘪𝘥𝘦, 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘥𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘦-𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘉2𝘉 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴. Instacoins Group , the crypto payments and luxury services company, today announces the official launch of Instacoins Travel , a new and significantly improved travel booking portal designed to give cryptocurrency holders full access to global travel inventory without the need to convert their digital assets into fiat currency.The platform goes live today and accepts seven of the most widely held cryptocurrencies in the market: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX), USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT). From the moment of search to the point of confirmation, travellers can book flights, hotel stays, experiences and events entirely in crypto, with no fiat conversion required at any stage of the process.𝐀 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫Most travel platforms are built for fiat. Instacoins Travel is built for crypto, designed from the ground up around the needs of digital asset holders, offering a booking experience that is as intuitive as any mainstream travel site, with the added freedom of paying directly in crypto without friction, without intermediaries and without compromise. There is no requirement to create an account before booking. Travellers can go from search to checkout without signing up, making Instacoins Travel one of the most accessible crypto travel platforms available today.The platform is built for the everyday crypto holder who wants to put their digital assets to work in the real world. Whether you are a travel enthusiast planning your next adventure, a sports fan looking to attend a live event, a concert-goer chasing the next big show, or simply someone who wants to book a weekend away without touching their bank account, Instacoins Travel makes it possible, directly from your crypto wallet.Instacoins Travel goes well beyond flights and hotel stays. Instacoins Travel offers access to a broad and growing inventory covering:- Flights- Stays and accommodation- Local experiences and activities- Sports events and fixtures- Concerts and live entertainmentEverything is payable at checkout in crypto, with seven currencies supported and no account registration required. Your wallet is your passport to booking.𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡Instacoins Travel launches with support for the following digital currencies:- Bitcoin (BTC)- Ethereum (ETH)- Solana (SOL)- Tron (TRX)- USD Coin (USDC)- Tether (USDT)Additional currencies are under consideration for future integration as the platform develops.𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐚 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡Instacoins Travel goes beyond the standard search and book model. When a traveller cannot find exactly what they are looking for, whether due to limited availability, specific requirements or a combination of factors, the platform connects them directly with the Instacoins support team, who provide personalised recommendations.Rather than leaving the traveller at a dead end, the team works to understand what they are looking for and presents alternatives suited to their destination, dates and preferences, from nearby properties to flexible date options and comparable alternatives they may not have considered.Where customers need further assistance, Instacoins Travel may help coordinate with its travel partners and partner network to explore alternative availability or suitable options, subject to supplier terms and confirmation.This personal, assisted approach sets Instacoins Travel apart from mainstream platforms, where a failed search simply means a lost booking. At Instacoins, it is the beginning of a conversation.𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐄𝐎Jean Paul Bonnici, CEO of Instacoins, commented:"𝘞𝘦 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘵 𝘐𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘭 𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘴𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢: 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘳𝘺𝘱𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘢𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘥𝘰. 𝘕𝘰 𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱𝘴, 𝘯𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘴, 𝘯𝘰 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘑𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩, 𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘬, 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘺 𝘢𝘭𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘪𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘵. 𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘢 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭, 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘭 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘫𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘱 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵.”𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞-𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁2𝐁 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬For businesses, funds, family offices and professional clients whose travel requirements go beyond what a standard booking platform can accommodate, Instacoins Group offers a dedicated corporate and B2B travel service through its concierge platform at instacoins.vip.The corporate offering is designed for organisations that require a managed, relationship-led travel solution with the flexibility to settle in cryptocurrency or fiat. Services include:- Dedicated account management and a single point of contact for all travel requirements- Managed bookings across flights, accommodation and ground transportation- Private aviation sourcing and charter coordination- Group travel planning and event logistics- Multi-currency settlement including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC and fiat currencies- Consolidated invoicing and reporting for finance and compliance teams- 24/7 support with human assistance for time-sensitive or complex itinerariesThe service is particularly suited to crypto-native businesses, trading firms, asset managers and high-net-worth family offices whose principals and teams frequently travel internationally and prefer to manage expenditure in digital assets.𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦The launch of Instacoins Travel sits within the wider Instacoins Group ecosystem, which spans three complementary platforms serving the full spectrum of crypto holders and businesses. www.instacoins.com is the group's flagship crypto solution, offering individuals and businesses the ability to buy Bitcoin , send and receive crypto payments, and access an OTC desk for deep liquidity and high-volume trading. It is where the group's roots lie and remains central to its offering for clients who want straightforward, reliable access to crypto. www.instacoins.vip is the group's luxury concierge platform, serving high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients with bespoke, end-to-end lifestyle and travel management. The concierge team arranges personalised travel experiences, private aviation, yacht charter, luxury real estate viewings, high-end automotive services and a full range of lifestyle requests, handled personally and settled in crypto or fiat.www.instacoins.travel completes the trio as the group's self-service crypto travel portal, giving the broader crypto community direct access to global travel inventory with the flexibility to pay in digital currencies and the option to escalate to concierge support when needed.Together, the three platforms position Instacoins Group as a one-stop ecosystem for crypto holders: from buying and managing digital assets, to spending them on everyday and luxury travel, to accessing a fully managed lifestyle service at the highest end of the market.𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲A flight, a concert, a football match, a city break, whatever is on your list, Instacoins Travel lets you book it in crypto, directly from your wallet, with no registration and no unnecessary steps.Visit https://instacoins.travel , search your destination or experience and check out in the crypto of your choice. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, USDC or USDT: your digital wealth works here.The world is open. Your crypto should be too.

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