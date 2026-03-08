Instacoins Concierge Launches 'Finesse' Initiative on International Women’s Day

Celebrating women who shape decisions, travel, and lifestyle, Finesse by Instacoins provides dedicated concierge support and complimentary consultations.

VALETTA, MALTA, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱On International Women’s Day, Instacoins Concierge proudly announces the launch of Finesse, a new initiative celebrating women who shape decisions, experiences, and lifestyles across business, families, and communities.The initiative recognises the powerful influence women have in shaping the world around them. From entrepreneurs and executives to philanthropists, investors, and homemakers who curate the experiences that define family life, women play a central role in guiding decisions that influence travel, culture, education, and lifestyle.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲Finesse by Instacoins celebrates women's ability to manoeuvre life with intelligence, confidence, and elegance.Whether leading businesses, managing households, or shaping the cultural and travel experiences of their families, women today are key decision-makers in how the world moves, explores, and experiences life.“𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙥𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙢𝙤𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙣 𝙬𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣” said Jean Paul Bonnici, CEO of Instacoins Concierge. “𝙒𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙖𝙘𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙨𝙥𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨, 𝙞𝙣 𝙗𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙧𝙤𝙤𝙢𝙨, 𝙞𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙚𝙨, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙟𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙮𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙. 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙘𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙬𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣.”𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲The initiative embraces women across professional and personal spheres, recognising women decision makers regardless of their role, from entrepreneurs, executives, and investors to women who shape and manage households and family lifestyles. Many of the most meaningful journeys and experiences begin with women who imagine, plan, and bring them to life.Today, women are increasingly recognised as key decision makers in travel planning, cultural discovery, family experiences, and lifestyle choices. Whether leading organisations, managing family life, organising multigenerational holidays, discovering new destinations, or curating meaningful cultural journeys, women play a central role in shaping the experiences that connect people, families, and communities with the world.𝗔 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱As part of the launch, women joining Instacoins Concierge through the Finesse initiative will receive exclusive membership for women who lead, including a complimentary dedicated concierge account manager and consultation to assist with curated travel planning, lifestyle services, and personalised concierge support.Members will benefit from tailored travel planning, seamless global arrangements, and access to curated experiences designed to elevate every journey, from cultural exploration and luxury travel to family experiences and lifestyle services.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆Beyond concierge services, Finesse is designed to create a supportive network and community for women who shape experiences and decisions in their professional and personal lives.Women who join the Finesse initiative gain access to:• A trusted concierge partner to help plan and manage travel, lifestyle arrangements, and special experiences.• Personalised consultation and dedicated support, ensuring that travel plans, family journeys, and lifestyle requests are executed seamlessly.• Curated travel inspiration and experiences, from cultural exploration and luxury destinations to family-focused journeys and unique global experiences.• A growing community of like-minded women, including entrepreneurs, professionals, homemakers, and lifestyle creators who share a passion for travel, culture, and refined living.• Time-saving support, allowing women to focus on what matters most while the concierge team manages the details.The initiative recognises that women often balance multiple roles including professional, personal, and family responsibilities and provides a trusted service to help simplify planning while enhancing the quality of experiences.𝗔 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺“𝘼𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙚 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙨, 𝙬𝙚 𝙤𝙛𝙩𝙚𝙣 𝙨𝙚𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩-𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙬𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙡 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙮𝙡𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨,” said Clara Skagerlind, Head of Concierge at Instacoins. “𝙒𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙟𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙮𝙨, 𝙘𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙨, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙗𝙖𝙡 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣. 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩, 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙨𝙚, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙖𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙚𝙭𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙨.”𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻Instacoins Concierge provides bespoke travel and lifestyle services designed for individuals who value seamless experiences, cultural discovery, and the finer aspects of global living.Through Finesse, Instacoins Concierge aims to build a community celebrating women who lead with purpose, influence decisions, and curate extraordinary experiences, whether in business, in culture, or within the families and communities they inspire. Because the greatest luxury is the freedom to choose your own journey.Women interested in joining the Finesse initiative can contact Clara Skagerlind , Head of Concierge at Instacoins, to get started.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲Instacoins Concierge offers bespoke travel and lifestyle services designed for individuals who appreciate exceptional experiences. Through personalised concierge support, curated travel planning, and global lifestyle access, Instacoins Concierge helps clients navigate the world with ease, sophistication, and confidence.

