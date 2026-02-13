Mobile payment and payment card statistics – 4th Quarter 2025

MACAU, February 13 - According to statistics released today (13 February) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, in the fourth quarter of 2025, the number and the value of transactions of local mobile payment tools both witnessed growth on a quarterly basis. Meanwhile, the turnover of credit cards and debit cards both increased from the preceding quarter.

Mobile payment

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the value of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools totalled MOP8.9 billion, an increment of 5.4% from a quarter earlier. The number of transactions increased by 7.4% to 103.8 million. The average amount per transaction was MOP85.4. At end-2025, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs amounted to 111,223.

Credit card credit limit granted and delinquency

At end-2025, credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macao was MOP50.9 billion, equivalent to an increase of 0.7% from the previous quarter. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.8 billion, of which the rollover amount totalled MOP775.8 million, representing 27.7% of credit card receivables. Concurrently, the delinquency ratio, i.e. the ratio of delinquent amount overdue for more than three months to credit card receivables, went down from 2.7% at end-September 2025 to 2.5%.

Payment card turnover and repayment

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the credit card turnover rose by 3.5% quarter-on-quarter to MOP6.5 billion. The cash advance turnover was MOP147.7 million, occupying 2.3% of total credit card turnover. The number of credit card transactions marked 14.0 million, up 6.4% on a quarterly basis. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, dropped by 1.6% to MOP6.3 billion. Concurrently, the debit card turnover other than cash withdrawals increased by 9.4% to MOP520.7 million, while the number of debit card transactions grew by 11.1% to 1.9 million.

Mobile payment includes local and external transactions conducted through the mobile payment tools of Macao’s financial institutions. For transactions carried out with mobile payment tools linked to Macao banks’ payment cards, the associated transactions will be counted in the transaction data of mobile payment and payment cards respectively.

Detailed figures are available on:

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/official-statistics-summary-page