【Gear up for Spring Festival holiday】 MGTO welcomes visitors with diverse active preparations

MACAU, February 12 - With the advent of the nine-day Spring Festival Golden Week holiday (15 – 23 February) to unfold in the Chinese mainland this Sunday, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has been preparing with active measures. Besides organizing mega festivities and diverse community activities, the Office is conducting promotions on different channels, coordinating with the travel trade, conducting patrols with interdepartmental workforce while maintaining close communication with Mainland tourism authorities to safeguard tourism service quality. Preparations are made to welcome visitors to Macao during Chinese New Year for a vibrant experience of “tourism +”, riding on major festivals to foster tourism and economic development.

Safe Trip in Macao

MGTO has officially sought the assistance of the Mainland tourism department concerned to release Macao travel information on the Spring Festival Golden Week to Mainland residents and industry operators, including concerns before and during trips to Macao. Meetings were held with the local travel trade to exchange opinions on hotels’ hospitality arrangements, itinerary arrangements for tour groups, coping measures for peaks of visitor flows, as well as smooth operations of tour groups, among other aspects. The Office also conducted rigorous patrols with other departments concerned before Chinese New Year to fight against irregularities.

The Office released an infographic and promotional video entitled “Safe Trip in Macao” for visitors’ information on the destination branding website. Visitors can also obtain the promotional pamphlets at MGTO’s Tourist Information counters.

Smart itinerary planning

MGTO encourages visitors to harness the “smart application for visitor flows” to check the forecast of visitor flows at 114 tourist attractions in Macao on the website (https://poimonitor.macaotourism.gov.mo) for reference, to facilitate sightseeing for staggered periods. By accessing the Public Security Police Force’s “Real-Time Information Platform of Border Ports” (http://www.fsm.gov.mo/psp/pspmonitor), visitors can check real-time border-crossing images at various ports of entry for better timing of arrival and departure.

MGTO also partners with a mega online travel platform in the Chinese mainland, Trip.com, to release the indicator of visitors’ accommodation booking in Macao for the coming week on MGTO’s online platform Macao Tourism Data plus (https://dataplus.macaotourism.gov.mo/) every Monday, so that tourism operators can obtain a clearer picture of visitors’ trends for preparation in advance.

Diverse promotions

Through the destination branding website (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo) and “Experience Macao” mobile application, visitors can tailor their own trip itineraries and conveniently learn more about Macao’s latest tourist attractions, activities, events and festivals, restaurants, hotels, entertainment, shopping and more information. Besides, they can follow MGTO’s official accounts on social media (WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Tiktok, Xiaohongshu, Kakao, Line, Facebook and Instagram) for more information.

“Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations

During Chinese New Year, MGTO will present three mega festivities listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations, namely the 2026 Chinese New Year Activities, the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse and the 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays. In joyful celebration with residents and visitors, the festive events are poised to paint a colorful picture of destination appeal in “tourism + events”.

A themed website is created by MGTO for the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2026. For more information about MGTO’s wonderful events, please visit the destination branding website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin).

Community activities

From 13 February to 1 March, MGTO will unfold the activity ZAPE Gallop Gala themed around Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day at the vicinity of Rua de Cantão and Rua de Pequim at ZAPE. Besides engaging businesses in the district for collaborative launch of special offers, the activity will feature a variety of special photo backdrops, wonderful performances and interactive games to imbue the community with festive aroma.

MGTO has also coordinated the arrangement with the maritime tour operators for launch of nighttime routes of Macao Cruise during the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse (19, 23 February and 3 March). Furthermore, two subsidized activities will bring festive joy at Mong-Ha Villas and Tap Seac Square during the Spring Festival.

Museum is open as special arrangement

The Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”), under the management of MGTO, will present the festive activity “Full Horsepower Fortune Boost” from 17 to 23 February. Visitors can make their own spring couplets and red packets at the Museum filled with festive vibes. In addition, the gift shop launches a special sale in celebration of Chinese New Year and Lantern Festival from now until 31 March. There are gift bags on special offer while certain commodities are sold at a 30% discount.

Closed normally on Tuesdays, the Museum is open on 17 February (1st day of Chinese New Year) as a special arrangement, welcoming visitors and residents during Chinese New Year. For the latest information about the Museum and ticketing, please visit the official website: https://mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.

Pedestrian zones

The SAR Government will set up pedestrian zones in Taipa Village and along Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo on Macao Peninsula between 12:00 and 19:00 from 17 to 22 February, to provide a safe and comfortable festive experience. In line with the optimizing measures for visitor flow and traffic management in both areas, MGTO has produced a promotional video for release on different channels. Personnel will be stationed to assist and provide residents and visitors with travel information at the tourist information stations on site. Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK will be arranged for an encounter with the public too.

Warm hospitality for visitors

MGTO is conducting the Macao Courtesy Campaign continuously to inspire warm hospitality towards visitors among Macao residents and members of the travel trade. The Office brands Macao as a hospitable city and urges tourism businesses to uphold practices of courtesy towards visitors, to reinforce Macao’s image as an ideal leisure destination among visitors.

Provisional statistics

For the public’s information, room rates in different room categories declared by local hotels are regularly publicized on MGTO’s website (https://www.dst.gov.mo), whereas MGTO’s online platform Macao Tourism Data plus (https://dataplus.macaotourism.gov.mo) will post provisional visitor arrival figures from every previous day between 16 and 24 February.

Tourism Hotline

In consideration of actual situations, MGTO will duly increase manpower at Tourist Information counters to attend to visitors’ enquiries, while the Tourism Hotline (853) 2833 3000 will operate 24 hours as usual. Upon visitors’ enquiries and reports of emergencies, the Office will handle accordingly.