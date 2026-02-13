Small and medium-sized enterprise credit statistics - Second half of 2025

MACAU, February 13 - According to statistics released today (13 February) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, newly approved small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) credit decreased in the second half of 2025. Meanwhile, the outstanding balance of SME loans dropped while the share of SME loans to major industries remained stable.

New lending approved

In the second half of 2025, new SME credit limit approved by Macao banks totalled MOP4.5 billion, down 8.4% from the first half of 2025. The collateralised ratio, which indicates the proportion of credit limit with tangible assets pledged, marked 25.7%.

Credit utilisation

As at end-December 2025, the outstanding balance of SME loans fell by 9.7% from end-June 2025 to MOP67.3 billion, mainly attributable to the repayment of loans. Analysed by economic sector, outstanding SME loans to “wholesale and retail” increased by 4.3% whereas those to “restaurants, hotels and similar activities” and “construction” decreased by 12.5% and 8.7% respectively.

The utilisation rate, defined as the proportion of outstanding credit balance to the credit limit granted, rose by 0.2 percentage points from six months ago to 85.0%.

Delinquent loans

As at end-December 2025, the outstanding balance of delinquent SME loans dropped by 6.3% from end-June 2025 to MOP5.3 billion. Nevertheless, due to a larger decline in the total outstanding balance of SME loans, the delinquency ratio increased to 7.9%.

The Monetary Authority of Macao encourages banks to negotiate flexible repayment plans with SMEs, under the principle of prudent risk management and their own credit policies, to continue providing credit support to customers with liquidity difficulties.

Detailed figures are available on:

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/official-statistics-summary-page