【“Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations】Blessing ceremony takes place smoothly for the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse

MACAU, February 14 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) held a blessing ceremony smoothly at Sai Van Lake Square today (14 February) for the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse (the “Parade”), which will take place between 19 February and 8 March. The program includes float parade, cultural and artistic performances, float exhibition, online games and more. As a major highlight, the float parade will dazzle the vicinity of Sai Van Lake and northern district on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year (19 February) and 12th day of Chinese New Year (28 February) respectively, welcoming the Year of the Horse with residents and visitors.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, MGTO Deputy Directors Cheng Wai Tong and Jennifer Si Tou, together with representatives of co-organizers including appointed representative of Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Wang Yujie, Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Pong Sio Wan, Head of Economic Activities Development Department of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Lau Kit Lon, Senior Manager of Promotional Activities and Development of Conventions and Exhibitions Department of Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Steve Chan, Head of Division of Performing Arts of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Chan Shuk Mei, Acting Head of Division of Event Promotion and International Relations of Sports Bureau, Cheung In Fong; representatives of supporting entities as follows: Deputy Commissioner of Fire Services Bureau, Cheong Chi Wang, Acting Head of Operations Planning Department of Public Security Police Force, Lei Tak Fai, Head of Coordination Division of Transport Bureau, Mak Hou Kit, as well as representatives of partnering and sponsoring entities, performance troupes, attended the blessing ceremony among others.

Vigorous preparations going on

The theme of the Parade this year, namely “The Horse soars for Happy Chinese New Year”, depicts the Horse galloping in the wind and leaping over the clouds. It brings out the vision that Macao, under the guidance and support of the central government, is gaining momentum to embark on a new journey in solidarity. Besides, the Office will introduce the new Drones and Fireworks Displays for greater enjoyment.

Preparations are underway for venue constructions and float decorations, while performance troupes are devoted to rehearsals for great performances.

Opening ceremony and show convey new ideas

The first float parade of the year will splendidly unfold at Sai Van Lake Square at 8 p.m. on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year (19 February), unveiled by an opening show consisting of four chapters. The first chapter “Blessings into the Future” will lift the curtain with the stage design of space rocket launch. Performers in futuristic outfits of astronauts will sing and dance in tech-fantasy to wish Chinese people around the world a wondrous future. The second chapter “Prosperity and talent” will embody the convergence of wealth and talent in Macao through dazzling costumes and spectacles of procession. The third chapter “Longevity like stars” will manifest Macao’s diverse charm in the form of a lively party, extending wishes for good health and prosperity. The fourth chapter “Happiness, Prosperity and Longevity” will bring together the three Gods of Happiness, Prosperity and Longevity with the dance troupe for a fantastic show like Broadway musicals, with robotic design, large props and costumes.

Joined by about 1,300 performers from Macao, Hong Kong, Chinese mainland, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Philippines and Korea, a fleet of 17 splendid floats will set off from Sai Van Lake Square, march along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen and Macao Science Center on Macao Peninsula until Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, showering festive blessings along the way.

MGTO’s float will debut at the end of the procession, followed by a finale show of singing and dancing on the main stage. Artists will create new waves of lively vibes with the upbeat Canton pop music infused with a touch of Kpop elements, unleashing the pulse of the city. The Drones and Fireworks Display will ensue to bring the splendid moments to climax. In symphony with music and laser effects, 3,888 drones in formation will dazzle the sky together with fireworks in a mesmerizing feast of light and sound, a showcase of Macao’s creativity and charm in “tourism + events”.

4,200 seats at five spectators’ stands on 3rd day of Chinese New Year

For the Parade on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year, over 4,200 spectator seats will be provided at five seating stands at the following locations: Sai Van Lake Square, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, front square of Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, roundabout in front of Macao Science Center and Macau Fisherman’s Wharf. Given the limited availability, seats will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Parade will be live broadcast on LED screens installed at different locations as follows: Rua de Cantão/ Rua de Xangai at ZAPE, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, roundabout at Macao Science Center, Iao Hon Market Garden, Park of Dr. Carlos d'Assumpção, Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, Tap Seac Square as well as Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa. TDM and Macao Cable TV will air the live broadcast and recorded programs of the Parade on several channels for more audiences to enjoy the Parade at home.

An array of dance, singing, magic and other performances will enliven the vicinity of Rua de Cantão and Rua de Xangai in ZAPE District from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year. The float parade and the drones and fireworks displays will be live broadcast on an LED screen on site from 8 p.m. onwards, to connect and unleash more lively vibes.

ZAPE Gallop Gala for a memorable festive season

From today until 1 March, the community activity ZAPE Gallop Gala is held at the vicinity of Rua de Cantão and Rua de Pequim at ZAPE in celebration of Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. Festive installations come into the limelight to boost festive vibes and destination appeal in the district. The activity is set to bring a greater flow of people into the community for spending, driving positive interaction between destination marketing and community development. The themed community activity also engages businesses at ZAPE and several integrated resort enterprises for launch of special offers with attractive prizes such as star-rated hotel accommodation, dining and movie coupons that will inject an impetus to tourist spending at ZAPE in diverse ways. For more information about the activity, please visit: https://zapegallopgala.vangou.com/index-EN.html.

Stay tuned to Transport Bureau’s announcement of temporary traffic restrictions

Road closures will take place during the Parade on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year (19 February), while traffic restriction measures will be imposed along the parade route during designated hours on the 12th day of Chinese New Year (28 February). Certain bus stops will be temporarily unavailable with detour bus routes. Please stay tuned for the latest information from Transport Bureau.

Float exhibition exudes festive splendor

The floats will be on display at Roman Amphitheatre Square of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 20 to 27 February, and at Tap Seac Square from 1 to 8 March. Illuminations of the floats will light up from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the splendor of the floats for free.

Three festivities for Happy Chinese New Year celebrations

The three festivities presented by MGTO, including the community roadshow, float parade as well as the drones and fireworks displays, are listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations, showing Macao’s appeal in “tourism + events”.

A themed website is created by MGTO for the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2026. For more information about MGTO’s wonderful events, please visit the website for destination promotion: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin).