Mortgage loans statistics – December 2025

MACAU, February 13 - According to statistics released today (13 February) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, new approvals of residential mortgage loans (RMLs) and commercial real estate loans (CRELs) both decreased month-on-month in December 2025. With regard to the outstanding balances, both RMLs and CRELs witnessed declines on a monthly basis.

New lending approved

In December 2025, new RMLs approved by Macao banks dropped by 28.2% month-on-month to MOP898.36 million, all of which were resident loans. The monthly average of new RMLs approved between October and December 2025 was MOP1.11 billion, down by 6.6% from the previous period (September to November 2025).

New CRELs decreased by 5.4% month-on-month to MOP384.18 million. Among them, new CRELs to residents, which occupied 92.8% of the total, fell by 9.9% to MOP356.68 million; new CRELs to non-residents rose by 167.0% to MOP27.50 million from a relatively low base in the previous month. The monthly average of new CRELs approved between October and December 2025 was MOP545.35 million, up 12.2% from the previous period (September to November 2025).

Outstanding balances

As at end-December 2025, the outstanding value of RMLs fell by 0.6% month-on-month or 5.3% year-on-year to MOP206.45 billion. Among them, the resident component made up 96.7% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding RMLs to residents and non-residents dropped by 0.6% and 0.3% respectively.

The outstanding value of CRELs was MOP138.09 billion, which fell by 1.7% from the preceding month or 7.9% from a year ago. Among them, the resident component made up 91.4% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding CRELs to residents and non-residents dropped by 1.8% and 0.3% respectively.

Delinquency ratios

At end-December 2025, the delinquency ratio for RMLs was 3.6%, which dropped by 0.2 percentage points from a month ago but rose by 0.1 percentage point over a year earlier. The ratio for CRELs was 5.4%, down 0.2 percentage points from a month ago but up 0.1 percentage point from end-December 2024.

Residential mortgage loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by residential real estate in Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR). They include loans to finance purchase of residential properties and other purposes (such as refinancing loans, working capital and trade financing). Commercial real estate loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by commercial real estate in Macao SAR. They include loans to construction companies and loans to finance property development and investment.

Detailed figures are available on:

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/official-statistics-summary-page