Rowabi Introduces Raffia Sconces Collection for Residential and Commercial Interiors

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rowabi today announced the launch of its Raffia Sconces Collection . The introduction expands the company’s wall lighting category as architectural and decorative lighting continue to play a growing role across residential and commercial interiors.According to industry projections, the value of the architectural lighting fixtures market is expected to rise from approximately USD 47.87 billion in 2025 to USD 50.83 billion in 2026, reflecting sustained investment in renovation, new construction and hospitality development. As lighting plans become more layered and intentional, wall-mounted fixtures such as sconces remain a key component in shaping the atmosphere without relying solely on overhead illumination.The Raffia Sconces Collection responds to this change in specification and use. Each fixture pairs a structured silhouette with woven raffia shades, allowing the natural fiber to influence the distribution of light. When illuminated, the woven surface filters brightness and reduces glare, producing a steady ambient glow that interacts softly with surrounding materials.The collection was developed in collaboration with architect and interior designer Noah Miller , who works with Rowabi on product development and design direction. Miller contributed to scale, proportion, and material refinement to ensure consistency across the collection.“Wall sconces sit at eye level, so every detail becomes noticeable,” Miller said. “We didn’t want anything overstated. The raffia already carries texture and warmth. The structure needed to frame that material rather than compete with it.”That measured approach defines the character of the collection. The silhouettes are restrained and balanced, designed to integrate comfortably into a range of interiors without becoming decorative focal points. Instead, the fixtures support the overall lighting composition of a space, adding depth without visual excess.As interior environments increasingly rely on multiple light sources to create flexibility throughout the day, wall-mounted fixtures play a supportive yet essential role. Positioned along vertical planes, they introduce continuity and help distribute illumination more evenly across a room. The Raffia Sconces were conceived to operate within this framework, complementing ceiling and task lighting while adding a tactile surface element that softens contemporary settings.In conjunction with the launch, the company is offering introductory pricing of up to 15% off select models during the collection’s initial release phase.The Raffia Sconces Collection builds on Rowabi’s broader approach to product development, which emphasizes craftsmanship and considered material selection. Across its portfolio, the company incorporates both natural and recycled materials, aiming to create lighting solutions that balance durability with visual refinement.By introducing woven raffia into a structured wall-mounted format, the collection continues that direction. The result is a fixture that adds texture and warmth while maintaining a clear, composed presence - intended to complement a space rather than define it.About RowabiRowabi specializes in crafting sustainable lighting fixtures that enhance the character of any home. With a focus on ethical and sustainable practices, Rowabi designs lighting solutions using certified, top-grade, chemical-free materials. Each fixture reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability, quality, and responsible design.For more information, please contact:

