Rowabi Reaches Milestone of Enhancing 100,000 American Homes with Sustainable Premium Lighting

Henry Phan, founder of Rowabi, leading the transformation of sustainable luxury in home lighting.

Rowabi provides eco-friendly, high-quality lighting solutions accessible to 100,000 households across the United States.

The disconnect between affordability, quality, and sustainability in home lighting wasn't just a business opportunity—it was a call to action.” — Henry Phan

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rowabi , a company specializing in sustainable premium lighting, announces that it has transformed the ambience of 100,000 homes across the United States. Founded by Henry Phan , a Rice University alumnus and former data scientist, Rowabi addresses the gap between quality, sustainability, and accessibility in the home lighting market. The company offers high-quality, eco-friendly lighting at prices accessible to a broad audience.Henry Phan stated, "The disconnect between accessibility, quality, and sustainability in home lighting was not just a business opportunity—it was a call to action." Leveraging his expertise in data science and passion for interior design, Phan developed a business model focused on strategic sourcing and process improvements. This approach reduces import costs and enhances artisan efficiency, enabling Rowabi to provide premium products without the high price tag.According to a 2023 McKinsey report, 60% of consumers are willing to pay a premium for sustainable products. By utilizing certified, chemical-free materials, Rowabi aligns with consumer values while contributing to elevated industry standards.Initially specializing in pendant lighting , the company has expanded its product line to include sconces, table lamps, and floor lamps in response to demand from designers and business partners. With the global homewares market projected to reach $2.03 trillion by 2028, Rowabi aims to play a significant role in the movement toward sustainable home décor.About RowabiFounded by Henry Phan, Rowabi specializes in crafting sustainable lighting fixtures that enhance the character of any home. With a focus on ethical and sustainable practices, Rowabi designs lighting solutions using certified, top-grade, chemical-free materials. Each Rowabi light is a testament to the company’s dedication to sustainability, quality, and innovation in home décor.For more information, please contact:

