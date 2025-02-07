Rowabi Expands Its Premium Lighting Range with First Sconces & Flush Mounts Collection

Rowabi Introduces Wall Sconces & Flush Mounts Collection – A Perfect Blend of Elegance and Functionality for Modern Interiors

Rowabi Unveils Its First-Ever Sconces & Flush Mounts Collection, Expanding Premium Home Lighting Across the U.S.

Our customers have been asking for more lighting options to layer and complement their spaces, and our new collection delivers exactly that.” — Henry Phan

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rowabi , a leading US-based family business specializing in sustainable premium lighting, proudly announces the launch of its first-ever Sconces & Flush Mounts Collection, further expanding its product offerings to meet the growing demand for stylish, high-quality, and eco-conscious lighting solutions. With over 100,000 American homes illuminated by Rowabi’s products, this milestone solidifies the brand’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."At Rowabi, we always put our customers at the center of everything we do," said Henry Phan, founder of Rowabi. "Our customers have been asking for more lighting options to layer and complement their spaces, and our new collection delivers exactly that. With designer quality and affordability as our guiding principles, we are proud to introduce a collection that meets modern home lighting needs."The global decorative lighting market was valued at USD 41.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2025 to 2030 (Source: Grand View Research). This growth is driven by rising urbanization and increasing disposable incomes, spurring demand for home aesthetics and interior decoration. Rowabi’s new collection addresses this demand by offering products that embrace style, durability, and sustainability at an approachable price point.Key Features of the Sconces & Flush Mounts Collection:- Seamless Integration – The flush mounts are designed to blend effortlessly into various ceiling styles, creating a warm and inviting ambiance without overwhelming existing décor.- Outdoor-Ready wall sconces – Select models feature IP64-rated durability, making them dust- and water-resistant—ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.- Versatile Functionality – Designed to provide both ambient and task lighting, these fixtures cater to diverse lighting needs in different home settings.- Eco-Friendly Materials – Crafted from sustainably sourced materials to minimize environmental impact while ensuring premium quality.To mark this exciting launch, Rowabi is offering an exclusive pre-order discount of up to 20%. With limited stock available, this is an opportunity for customers to secure these premium lighting pieces at an exceptional value. Pre-orders are open now, with deliveries set for May 20, 2025.

