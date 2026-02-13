Where the rubber meets the road

Feb. 12, 2026

By Jewel Schoppe

SAN ANGELO — The Texas Department of Transportation’s San Angelo District was recently recognized for turning old tires into smoother, longer-lasting roads.

In recent construction projects in the San Angelo area, TxDOT used 135,389 recycled tires, repurposed into materials for pavement treatments. The initiative helped divert thousands of tires from city and county landfills while improving roadway durability and performance.

TxDOT works closely with industry partners statewide to incorporate recycled and environmentally responsible materials into construction and maintenance projects whenever possible.

TxDOT collaborates with industry partners across the state to promote environmentally responsible construction and maintenance practices. The Environmental Achievement Award highlights these collaborative efforts and the positive impact they have on communities.

“By repurposing materials typically discarded in a landfill, we're enhancing the durability and performance of our roads while also safeguarding the environment,” said TxDOT San Angelo District Engineer Chris Cowen.

As TxDOT continues to maintain and improve Texas’ transportation system, the agency remains focused on practical, sustainable solutions that meet today’s mobility needs while protecting the environment for the future.