Mao Xuejun, Chairman for HuaHai Group, Malaysia Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner for KT Cap

Singapore based KT Cap Consulting (KTCC) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia based HuaHai Group

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, MALAYSIA, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KT Cap Consulting announced its partnership with HuaHai Group aims to strengthen cooperation and collaboration in the field of high net worth services and financial services.

Speaking at the virtual event, Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner, KTCC said: "We would like to thank HuaHai Group for their dedication and support in bringing this MoU to fruition. Working in collaboration with HuaHai Group means that we can introduce and develop new proposition for South East Asia based clients”

As part of this partnership, KTCC will introduce a series of personalised wellness package and high net worth services for its customers in conjunction with HuaHai Group. At the same time, HuaHai Group will be working with the subsidiaries of KTCC to introduce new services for its customers from North Asia especially in the areas of healthcare, properties and F&B services.

KT Cap Consulting is a leading boutique management consultancy headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Mongolia, and invests in technology start-ups mainly in finance/healthcare and human resources that add value to its portfolio of clients in SEA.

Mao Xuejun is the Chairman & Founder of HuaHai Group. Currently residing in Singapore, he has invested into healthcare, new energy projects in Sarawak and F&B projects globally. He has also set up HuaHai Land focusing on property development in Melaka since 2014. Notable F&B investments include Happy Lamb Hot Pot with 100 branches across Asia, US and Europe. In a statement, Mao said: “We are pleased to work with KT Cap as they are one of the most experienced company in structuring complex deals in South East Asia"

The MoU is initially set to be in force for one year.

About KT Cap Consulting (KTCC)

KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd (UEN: 202223838D) is a boutique management consultancy services company incorporated in Singapore since July 2022. Focusing on Insurance & Healthcare sector, it work with families and local entrepreneurs based in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Mongolia leveraging on its exclusive ecosystem to achieve business success. As a firm, KT Cap Consulting also invest into local startups with its proprietary monies.

You can find more information at www.ktcapitalco.com

