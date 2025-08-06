KT Cap Consulting and Intrinsic SEA collaboration through MoU signing

Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner for KT Cap Consulting and Ms Ravenna Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Intrinsic SEA

Singapore-based KT Cap Consulting (KTCC) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Intrinsic SEA.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, MALAYSIA, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KTCC announced its partnership with Malaysia-based Intrinsic SEA, aiming to strengthen cooperation and collaboration in the field of cross-border business expansion and investment opportunities, especially in the healthcare and wellness, technology transfer, and other sectors.

Speaking at the MoU signing event, Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner, KTCC said: "We would like to thank Intrinsic SEA for their dedication and support in bringing this MoU to fruition. Working in collaboration with Intrinsic SEA means that we can introduce our Singapore-based companies to seek expansion opportunities in China, Japan, Australia, and Canada via the identification of capital partners and next-generation technologies.”

As part of this partnership, KTCC, together with Intrinsic SEA, will introduce a series of high-net-worth services for both its customer base within the regions. With the announcement, both companies see an expansion in their high-net-worth network immediately.

KT Cap Consulting is a leading boutique management consultancy headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Mongolia, and invests in technology start-ups mainly in finance/healthcare and human resources that add value to its portfolio of clients in SEA.

Today's soft launch and media preview of the ASEAN Technology Cooperation and Development Summit 2025, Intrinsic SEA’s CEO, Ravenna Chen, shared at the soft-launch event, "The partnership between KTCC and Intrinsic SEA would create value through leveraging our respective networks in Canada, Japan, and China to invest in Southeast Asia"

Intrinsic SEA will be organising the ASEAN Technology Cooperation and Development Summit 2025, which aims to secure over RM200 million in innovation and investment deals during its two-day run on November 25–26 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

The MoU is initially set to be in force for one year.

About Intrinsic SEA

Intrinsic SEA Sdn Bhd (company registration no: 202501017542 (1618956-V)), is a boutique advisory firm under Canada’s Intrinsic Group, specialising in cross-border investment and Southeast Asian market expansion. Headquartered at Level 58, Menara Exchange 106, Kuala Lumpur, the firm holds Malaysia’s prestigious VC Golden Pass and supports a diverse portfolio of clients with strategic entry, capital mobilisation and ecosystem development.

You can find more information at https://www.intrinsicsea.com

About KT Cap Consulting (KTCC)

KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd (UEN: 202223838D) is a boutique management consultancy services company incorporated in Singapore since July 2022. Focusing on Insurance & Healthcare sector, it work with local entrepreneurs based in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Mongolia leveraging on its exclusive ecosystem to achieve business success. As a firm, KT Cap Consulting also invest into local startups with its proprietary monies.

You can find more information at www.ktcapitalco.com

