PT KTCC Integrasi Indonesia and Pause & Rebuild sign MoU to advance innovative wellness solutions

Reinita Hariyanti, Founder & CEO of Pause & Rebuild Kenny Thing, Managing Partner for KT Cap Consulting & Director for PT KTCC Integrasi Indonesia

This partnership aims to pave the way for innovative projects in the enterprise and individual space

Grateful for the energy, the alignment, and the excellence we create together with Pause & Rebuild” — Kenny Thing

JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PT KTCC Integrasi Indonesia will be working with Pause & Rebuild community to curate an innovative wellness journey targeting both the enterprise and Individual. The partnership aims to pilot wellness and digital health solutions to drive wellness improvement for enterprises and individuals building on the previous experience and learning from KT Cap Consulting in other markets.

A key aspect of the partnership includes piloting a holistic wellness proposition within the enterprise segment and to present findings to drive further wellness improvement through the adoption of an innovative wellness approach.

Pause & Rebuild is a platform designed to support individuals navigating significant life transitions moments when people may need to pause, reflect, and rebuild their lives with greater clarity and resilience.

Through curated experiences, expert insights, and ecosystem partnerships, the platform brings together different perspectives that support personal awareness, emotional wellbeing, and meaningful life transformation.

Since its establishment in January 2026, Pause & Rebuild has grown into a community of over 300 members seeking deeper awareness and support as they navigate different phases of life.

Reinita Hariyanti, Founder & CEO of Pause & Rebuild, said: Many people experience moments in life that invite them to pause and reflect; whether these changes come from personal, emotional, or professional transitions. Pause & Rebuild was created as a platform to support individuals during these moments, helping them gain clarity and rebuild their lives with greater awareness."

"Through our collaboration with PT KTCC Integrasi Indonesia, we hope to explore new ways of integrating personal wellbeing insights with broader wellness initiatives that can support both individuals and organizations."

Since its launch in 2025, PT KTCC Integrasi Indonesia based in Indonesia has been focusing on the enterprise wellness segment. As part of its growth plan it is also focusing on soft skill management to artificial intelligence in holistic wellness through collaboration with leading communities, healthcare and financial literacy partners to offer programs that help people learnt to manage their anxiety, stress and body image.

PT KTCC Integrasi Indonesia will be working closely with Pause & Rebuild community as part of its holistic wellness and healthcare management for this new initiative.

PT KTCC Integrasi Indonesia

PT KTCC Integrasi Indonesia, incorporated in Indonesia in year 2025, a company offering solutions with technology enablement. Focusing in Employee Experience enhancement, PT KTCC Integrasi Indonesia blend Learning, Healthcare, Wellbeing as part of its’ offering.

PT KTCC Integrasi Indonesia is the local representative of KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd, a boutique regional management consulting firm based in Singapore.

Pause & Rebuild

Pause & Rebuild is a platform that supports individuals navigating meaningful life transitions helping people pause, gain clarity, and rebuild their lives with greater awareness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.