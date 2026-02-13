SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hengtong Recognized as Jiangsu Excellent Unit in Intelligent Manufacturing and Leads Release of Industry Digital Transformation Standards

On January 23, the 4th Jiangsu Intelligent Manufacturing System Solutions Conference and the Annual Meeting of the Jiangsu Provincial Smart Factory Construction Standardization Committee were successfully held in Nanjing under the theme "AI Empowerment · Infinite Intelligence." The conference recognized organizations that made outstanding contributions to the development of intelligent manufacturing in Jiangsu Province in 2025. Jiangsu Hengtong Photoelectric Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 600487) was honored as the "Annual Excellent Unit" by the Jiangsu Branch of the Intelligent Manufacturing System Solutions Provider Alliance.

As a global provider of information and energy interconnection solutions, Hengtong Photoelectric has long established intelligent manufacturing as a core pillar of its corporate strategy. The company has built a national-level intelligent manufacturing demonstration factory and a pilot demonstration project for industrial internet platforms, establishing an industrial internet architecture covering "cloud, pipe, edge, and end." It has developed leading solution capabilities in areas such as AI-powered quality inspection, digital twins, intelligent logistics, and refined energy and carbon management. Hengtong Photoelectric's recognition as "Annual Excellent Unit" stands out among numerous candidates, in recognition of its innovative practices in the field of intelligent manufacturing system solutions, its role in empowering industry advancement, and its benchmark demonstration effect. This honor highly affirms Hengtong Photoelectric's long-term dedication to intelligent manufacturing and its contribution to empowering industry transformation and upgrading.

During the same period, the first batch of guiding technical documents from the Jiangsu Smart Factory Construction Standardization Committee was officially released. These documents represent a key milestone in the development of the Jiangsu Province Optical Fiber and Cable Industry Implementation Guide for Intelligent Transformation, Digital Transformation, and Networked Connectivity, which was led and compiled by Hengtong Photoelectric as the representative enterprise of the optical fiber and cable industry.

This series of documents embodies Hengtong Photoelectric's cutting-edge exploration and best practices in smart factory planning, construction, operation, and evaluation. It aims to provide Jiangsu's manufacturing industry—particularly the optical fiber and cable sector—with a scientific, standardized, and highly operable framework for intelligent manufacturing construction and assessment. The release marks a new phase in Jiangsu's advancement of intelligent transformation in key industries, transitioning from practical exploration to standardization leadership, with Hengtong Photoelectric playing a crucial role in providing technical support and intellectual contributions.

Looking ahead, Hengtong Photoelectric will continue to be driven by technological innovation, deepening its practices in "intelligent transformation, digital transformation, and networked connectivity." It will not only continuously upgrade the intelligence level of its global factories but also actively export mature "Hengtong Solutions" and "Hengtong Standards," empowering collaborative development across the industrial chain and injecting stronger momentum into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry.

