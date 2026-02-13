South Korea Issues Final Anti-Dumping Ruling on Chinese Single-Mode Optical Fiber

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 22, 2026, the Korea Trade Commission issued Public Notice No. 2026-1 (Case No. 23-2025-1), issuing a final affirmative anti-dumping ruling on single-mode optical fiber originating in China. The Commission recommended that the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea impose a five-year anti-dumping duty at a rate of 43.35% on Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. And its related enterprises, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company and its related enterprises, Hangzhou Jinxingtong Optical Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. And its related enterprises, as well as other Chinese producers/exporters.

This case covers products under Korean tariff item 9001.10.0000, but excludes low-loss fiber bundles, optical cables, and single-mode optical fiber of specification G.652.D mainly used in optical equipment.

On March 7, 2025, South Korea initiated an anti-dumping investigation into single-mode optical fiber originating in China. The dumping investigation period for the case was from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, and the injury investigation period was from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2024.

On September 19, 2025, the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea decided to impose a provisional anti-dumping duty for a period of four months on the Chinese products involved, from September 19, 2025 to January 18, 2026.2.13On December 30, 2025, the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea issued a public notice extending the duration of the provisional anti-dumping duty on Chinese single-mode optical fiber by two months, changing it from the original four-month period (September 19, 2025 to January 18, 2026) to a six-month period (September 19, 2025 to March 18, 2026).



