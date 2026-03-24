Maine Financial Educators Council Selects Benjamin Liff as Advisory Board Member
Benjamin Liff brings a blend of global perspective and educational expertise. His work helping families align education choices with financial planning strengthens Maine’s financial education mission.”BIDDEFORD , ME, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine Financial Educators Council (MFEC) – one of the statelevel chapters of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) – has selected Benjamin Liff, Founder of Tributaries Educational Consulting, as a member of its esteemed Advisory Board.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Liff has dedicated his entire career to education, beginning with teaching English to all-age students in Wuhan, China in 2007. He holds a BA in History from the University of North Florida and an MFA in Creative Nonfiction from George Mason, where he also taught literature and composition while completing his degree. Benjamin then served as English Studies director at Gould Academy, program developer for the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE), and instructional designer for the Roux Institute at Northeastern University. In all his professional roles, he has spearheaded or contributed to both curriculum design and program transformation; and applied his considerable skill at providing guidance to families and students selecting educational paths.
Benjamin Liff is widely-traveled, having resided both in China and The Netherlands and exploring Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Canada, and most of Europe. Liff brings this international perspective to his work, with a unique capability to strengthen global community resilience through financial wellness education. He has gained substantial experience across the entire educational process, from admissions to academics to extracurriculars. Benjamin also has expertise in developing online coursework and programs for private boarding school students. He is an associate member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA) and a National College Attainment Network certified counselor.
In 2025 Ben founded his current enterprise, Tributaries Educational Consulting, as a vehicle to help families prepare for making educational decisions in line with their financial plans and longterm goals. Tributaries’ mission is to promote financial capability – particularly in the school choice, financial aid, and long-term financial planning arenas.
“Families often face complex choices about education and long-term planning,” Liff commented when asked about his reasons for joining the MFEC Advisory Board. “Financial education and literacy programs give families clearer pathways and practical tools to make informed decisions.” Benjamin plans to leverage his board role to promote financial wellness at the place where school choice, financial aid, and long-term financial planning intersect. He shares this mission with the Maine Council, which is looking forward to a lengthy and productive partnership with Benjamin Liff.
"Benjamin Liff’s international perspective and deep understanding of the educational landscape provide a unique lens for the Maine Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. “His expertise in helping families understand their educational options, evaluating the true costs of those paths, and building a strategy that supports long-term stability is a value add to our state chapter."
The Maine Financial Educators Council is part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized, IACET-accredited organization and Certified B Corporation. NFEC provides comprehensive training, curriculum, and implementation frameworks that empower educators and community leaders to deliver effective, measurable financial education programs.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.