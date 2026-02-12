ASPR announces competition for antiviral drug development targeting certain viruses

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response has launched a $100 million competition to support the development of antiviral drug therapies targeting viruses in the Togaviridae and Flaviviridae families, such as dengue, Zika, West Nile and Chikungunya. The initiative, called the Small Molecule Approaches for Rapid and Robust Treatment Prize, will be coordinated by ASPR’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. BARDA plans to include input from experts in drug development, virology, artificial intelligence, medicinal chemistry and public health for the program. A series of virtual information sessions will be held in the coming weeks on the initiative, which has a May 11 application deadline.

