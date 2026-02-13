DC Engineering and Enreps Unite to Expand Commissioning Services

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DC Engineering is pleased to announce that it has acquired Enreps, LLC, a leading commissioning (Cx) firm based in Phoenix, Arizona. Now with Enreps, Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary of DC Engineering, the combined organizations will enhance their capabilities and capacity in commissioning and related services, particularly for clients in the retail and supermarket arena.Enreps brings market-specific expertise and strong client relationships that complement DC Engineering’s commissioning and engineering experience in the same market. Both companies serve major national retailers, and the combined firm is uniquely positioned to broaden its support for clients across the country. “The merging of our two teams is creating a powerful partnership, and our clients will be the beneficiaries of this through the additional combined resources and delivery methods we now bring to the table,” said Tom Wolgamot, Retail Market Client Lead at DC Engineering.The acquisition comes at a pivotal time for the retail commissioning space. Regulatory changes, particularly around refrigerant system transitions to CO₂ and other natural or low GWP refrigerants, have increased the need for highly skilled commissioning support. Owners are increasingly using commissioning as a way to manage risk, ensuring that complex systems are installed and operating correctly in light of industry wide labor shortages, evolving technologies, and supply chain inconsistencies. “There are very few firms that offer the depth of technical and market expertise or the scope and scale of services that we now offer,” said Enreps founder Tom Hutchison. “We are looking forward to helping facility managers and others better navigate these challenges.”Enreps was founded in 2002 to provide commissioning services to supermarket and retail clients, and today serves many retailers that are national in scope. Their services include new store, remodel, and retro commissioning, plus test and balance management and electrical infrared inspections, as well as functional testing for refrigeration, HVAC, electrical, and control systems.DC Engineering, founded in 1998, is a multi faceted engineering firm providing MEPS engineering, refrigeration and controls engineering, as well as commissioning, applied technology, and energy services for clients in the retail, industrial, and commercial markets. The company is headquartered in Meridian, Idaho, with offices and home based employees across the country.

