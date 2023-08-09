Keilly Witman joins DC Engineering‘s Refrigerant Management Solutions (RMS) Team
We’re looking forward to providing our suite of refrigeration services in an even more impactful way with Keilly on board.”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Engineering is pleased to announce that Keilly Witman has joined the firm to help lead its Refrigerant Management Solutions (RMS) subsidiary. In her role, Keilly will bolster the organization’s consulting capabilities in refrigerant strategy and compliance as well as in refrigerant compliance training, as the industry wrestles with ongoing and increased regulatory mandates in this arena and the resulting operational impacts.
— Tom Wolgamot
“I have worked alongside DC Engineering and RMS team members for over 15 years, both directly and through various industry groups, and I’m excited to be joining such a talented group of people,” said Keilly. “I’m looking forward to helping RMS and DC Engineering become a more valuable resource for clients and for the wider industry.”
Keilly has been a powerful and passionate advocate for environmentally friendly refrigerants that began when she founded the EPA’s GreenChill Partnership in 2007. Since that time, she has been an independent consultant to the supermarket industry, worked as the Director of Refrigerant Management and Sustainability for a major supermarket chain, and founded the North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council, a leading environmental nonprofit organization in the industry. Keilly is an award-winning author of dozens of articles, has authored widely-adopted industry guidelines, conducted over 100 webinars, and is well known as one of the foremost experts in end user refrigerant management both in the US and abroad. She has a law degree and a Master’s in Environmental Policy from Vermont Law School.
“It would be hard to overstate Keilly’s expertise and influence in refrigerant management and compliance”, said Tom Wolgamot, Retail Market Segment Lead at DC Engineering. “She has history and credibility with facilities and compliance people in supermarket chains, as well as many in the equipment space and with regulatory bodies. We’re looking forward to providing our suite of refrigeration services in an even more impactful way with her on board.”
DC Engineering is a mid-sized consulting engineering firm committed to contributing to the success of its clients. In addition to providing MEPS engineering, the company provides refrigeration and controls engineering as well as related technology, energy, and commissioning services, serving clients in the retail, industrial, and commercial markets. Company headquarters is in Meridian, Idaho with offices and remote employees throughout country. https://dcengineering.net/
Refrigerant Management Solutions (RMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of DC Engineering, specializes in refrigerant strategy development, compliance training, and compliance administration critical to navigating the tough issues surrounding today’s commercial refrigerant arena. Through industry experience and technical expertise, the company helps clients address the immediate operational and administrative issues, as well as the longer-term refrigeration related capex issues facing supermarkets and other retailers. https://www.refrigerantmanagementsolutions.com/
Tom Wolgamot
DC Engineering, Inc.
+1 406-544-4918
twolgamot@dcengineering.net