DC Engineering and subsidiaries launch OwnerRecords.com for enhanced record keeping and asset management
OwnerRecords.com is just one more way that we are teaming with our clients to turn ideas into reality in facilities management, compliance, and other areas.”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Engineering is pleased to announce the next evolution of its services to help contribute to the success of its clients. OwnerRecords.com is a platform created by NearLo Technologies in conjunction with the expertise of DC Engineering and Refrigerant Management Solutions. The platform enables cross-organizational collaboration for accurate, real-time record keeping as well as for asset and operational management purposes.
— David Cutbirth
NearLo Technologies developed a hosted platform over 5 years ago that provided the ability for various entities to work together in a common information repository. This latest version of the platform that is being launched as OwnerRecords.com provides enhanced features for application specific collaboration.
One initial application of the platform revolves around monitoring and reporting of refrigerant assets, as well as tracking the evolution of the next generation of refrigerants. Refrigerant management is becoming increasingly important as regulatory requirements and phasedowns of HFC-based refrigerants are being implemented and further enforced at both the federal and state level.
“Helping educate and bring together many interwoven entities has been and continues to be a focus of DC Engineering”, said David Cutbirth, President of DC Engineering. “OwnerRecords.com is just one more way that we are teaming with our clients to turn ideas into reality in facilities management, compliance, and other areas.”
“The modules that NearLo Technologies developed for this platform allow us to help solve owner issues through collaborative cross-organization teamwork, with the right information from the right people at the right time”, said Tom Wolgamot, Director of Retail Markets at DC Engineering. “This is another step forward in enhancing the value that we provide, not only for our Retail clients, but for our Industrial and Commercial clients as well.”
Demonstrations of the OwnerRecords.com platform are now available. To schedule a demo, please visit www.ownerrecords.com.
DC Engineering is a mid-sized, multi-faceted engineering consulting firm providing engineering, energy services, applied technology, and building and systems commissioning services. Company headquarters is in Meridian, Idaho, with offices and remote employees in various locations around the country. www.dcengineering.net
NearLo Technologies, a subsidiary of DC Engineering, provides Managed Services, Cloud/Hosting Services, & IT/OT solutions. www.nearlotech.net/
Refrigerant Management Solutions, a subsidiary of DC Engineering, provides refrigerant management strategy, refrigerant compliance training, and refrigerant-related administration services. https://www.refrigerantmanagementsolutions.com/
Tom Wolgamot
DC Engineering, Inc.
+1 406-544-4918
twolgamot@dcengineering.net