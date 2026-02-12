Fenix Introduces LD30 RENEGADE: Compact Flashlight Delivering 1800 Lumens

Fenix LD30 RENEGADE LD30 RENEGADE EDC LD30 RENEGADE Handheld

The exclusive LD30 RENEGADE delivers 1800 lumens in a compact package with manual lockout and instant turbo activation.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting announces the LD30 RENEGADE Flashlight , an exclusive compact EDC flashlight engineered to deliver 1800 lumens of maximum output with straightforward, intuitive operation.Part of Fenix's new RENEGADE line, the LD30 RENEGADE is shaped by real user feedback and practical use cases, with every decision guided by performance and purpose rather than feature lists or trends.The LD30 RENEGADE features a dual-switch control system designed for fast, precise operation. The tactical tail switch provides instant activation, while the side switch handles output selection. Instant Turbo mode delivers immediate access to a maximum of 1800 lumens by pressing and holding the tail switch that bypasses all other modes when power is needed most.Its manual lockout switch prevents accidental activation with zero guesswork, eliminating the need for tap sequences or complicated procedures.Compact construction balances capability with portability. At 4.58 inches in length and 4.16 ounces including battery, the LD30 RENEGADE provides serious brightness without bulk. The wide beam pattern delivers excellent close to mid-range illumination for work tasks, outdoor activities, and everyday use. A U-shaped tail design enables confident tail standing for hands-free operation, while the two-way pocket clip allows attachment to pockets or baseball caps.The flashlight is powered by the included ARB-L18-4000U 18650 rechargeable battery, which features a built-in USB Type-C charging port for convenient recharging. Boot-up battery level indication and low-voltage warning keep users informed of remaining power. Maximum runtime reaches 262 hours on its lowest output.Constructed from A6061-T6 aluminum with premium HAIII hard-anodized finish, the LD30 RENEGADE provides durability for demanding use. IP68 waterproof and dustproof protection ensures reliable operation in harsh conditions. The flashlight utilizes one Luminus SST40 Gen2 LED with a 50,000-hour lifespan and delivers a beam distance of 666 feet (203 meters).The LD30 RENEGADE is the first flashlight in Fenix Lighting's exclusive RENEGADE line , designed for users who demand reliability, intuitive operation, and uncompromising performance. Shaped by real user feedback, every RENEGADE light is engineered to deliver dependable power without distraction or excess.The LD30 RENEGADE is available in three colors: black, OD green, and orange and is only available through fenixlighting.com and select U.S. retailers.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

Fenix LD30 RENEGADE Flashlight - Small & Compact - Purpose Built - 1800 Max Lumens

