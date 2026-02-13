Beyond Rapid AI Adoption: Vera Introduces an Intelligent Model for Real Enterprise Impact

Vera Official Company Logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enterprises continue pouring billions of dollars into artificial intelligence solutions, many leaders are discovering a widening gap between investment and value returns. Microsoft alone reportedly spends more than $37 billion per quarter on AI infrastructure , while fewer than 3% of enterprise users actively engage with tools like Copilot. Executives are now moving into what many analysts are calling an “execution-first” era of AI. The question is no longer whether organizations should adopt AI, but whether they understand how to apply it responsibly and in service of real outcomes.Vera, the leading AI-powered, human-led workforce intelligence system, is helping organizations navigate this shift by redefining how AI is deployed inside the enterprise. Rather than treating AI as a standalone capability, Vera’s applications are grounded in business strategy, behavioral data, and decision pathways that translate insight into action.“Too many organizations rush to adopt AI tools without first understanding the conditions those tools are intended to improve,” said Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari, PhD, behavior scientist and co-founder of Vera. “The problem isn’t the technology, it’s in understanding how to use it to leverage your human and operational systems to move business forward.”In this context, Vera leads a new class of enterprise AI companies that tightly couple organizational intelligence with operational strategy to deliver real outcomes. Vera’s approach integrates behavioral science, performance data, and applied AI into a single intelligence layer designed to support leaders where AI efforts most often break down: translating insight into measurable change.“We’re seeing a clear pivot away from AI as experimentation toward AI as infrastructure for execution,” said Julie Cropp Gareleck, cofounder of Vera, echoing recent Harvard Business Review research . “Organizations don’t need more dashboards or tools. They need intelligence they can act on and AI systems that are accountable to the environments they operate in. That’s the gap Vera was built to close.”As enterprises prepare for the next phase of AI maturity, Vera is advancing a model that prioritizes precision, utility and outcome metrics over chaotic implementation. The result is a more disciplined, defensible approach to AI—one that helps leaders move from rapid adoption to sustained enterprise impact.About VeraVera is an AI-powered, human-led workforce intelligence system built to help enterprises manage change responsibly and compassionately. Combining advanced analytics with empathetic design, Vera empowers leaders to execute workforce transformations, cultural realignments, and trust-building initiatives with dignity, transparency, and measurable impact.AI powered + Human led = Real Workforce Intelligence.Learn more at www.verathecompany.com

