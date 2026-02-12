Love Out Loud This Random Acts of Kindness Week

Backed by science, kindness strengthens health, trust, and community from the inside out

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As communities prepare to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Week, the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation is inviting individuals, schools, and workplaces everywhere to “Love Out Loud” and to recognize that kindness is more than a feel-good gesture. It is science.In a world that often feels fast, noisy, and overwhelming, kindness offers something steady and powerful. Research shows that when people express love and gratitude, the brain releases oxytocin, often referred to as the bonding hormone. Oxytocin strengthens trust, lowers blood pressure, reduces stress, and helps regulate the nervous system. Acts of kindness also activate the brain’s reward centers, increasing serotonin and dopamine, which elevate mood and reinforce connection.In other words, kindness is not naïve or soft. It is neurological. It is biological. And it works.This year’s theme, “Love Out Loud, Backed by Science,” encourages people to make kindness visible, audible, and unmistakably human. At a time when division and disconnection can feel amplified, Random Acts of Kindness Week serves as a reminder that kindness does not require agreement; it requires recognizing one another’s humanity.From February 15th to 21st, individuals and organizations are encouraged to participate in ways that feel authentic and meaningful through various opportunities on RAK’s website. All resources are free and focus on expressing gratitude and love through everyday moments of genuine human connection: a kind word, a listening ear, a simple act of appreciation.“Small acts create ripples. And enough ripples create a wave,” shared Brooke Jones of the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation.Random Acts of Kindness Week reminds us that kindness multiplies when it is shared. It strengthens communities from the inside out and reinforces what science continues to confirm: connection is essential to well-being.This February, the Foundation invites everyone to step into the practice, not with grand gestures, but with presence. Not with perfection, but with intention.Let this be the week we choose to Love Out Loud.Let this be the week we make kindness the norm.For more information or to get involved, visit randomactsofkindness.org Join us in making the world a better place—one act of kindness at a time. Whether at home, at school, at work, or in our communities, let’s work together to make kindness the norm!For media inquiries, interviews, or additional resources and support, please contact:Rachelle StubbyDirector of Digital Strategy & Project ManagementRandom Acts of Kindness FoundationPhone: 303-808-3246About Random Acts of Kindness FoundationThe Random Acts of Kindness Foundation (RAK) is a small, privately endowed nonprofit that invests time, expertise, and resources into its mission, Make Kindness the Norm. We are rooted in the belief that all people can connect through kindness and that kindness can be taught.Our mission is achieved by inspiring and facilitating kindness through free resources available for use at homes, in schools and workplaces, and community-wide.

