PTJ Shoes Kicks Off: Designer Soccer Cleat Brand Announces August 1st Product Launch with Preorders in July

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTJ Shoes, a bold brand born at the intersection of soccer, style, and global connection, is officially stepping onto the world stage with a new line of designer soccer cleats . Designed for life both on and off the pitch, PTJ seamlessly blends sport, fashion, and culture to reflect the beautiful game's power to inspire, unite, and move people—literally and figuratively.Founded by two families with a passion for the game, PTJ Shoes reimagines classic soccer cleat silhouettes through a global football perspective. With bold, eye-catching designs and vibrant references to soccer’s rich culture, PTJ is more than just functional footwear; it’s a lifestyle statement for players of the world’s most passionate sport.PTJ’s entire product line is now available for browsing at ptjshoes.com, offering consumers an exclusive preview ahead of the official launch. Preorders open July 13, 2025, coinciding with the final match of the 2025 FIFA World Cup—a symbolic kickoff that connects the brand’s identity directly to the global game. The collection officially launches on August 1, 2025, and orders begin shipping the week of August 4, 2025. The initial launch features select designs, with additional design releases anticipated throughout 2025, and every order comes with a complimentary cleat bag. The company is also offering soccer cleat bundle deals for added savings.“Soccer is the world’s game—and we wanted to build a brand that reflects its creative energy, its cultural depth, and its emotional power,” said PTJ, the 12-year-old footballer behind the brand. “We’re excited to bring something new and meaningful—cleat designs that challenge the norm—to fans who live the sport every day.”To learn more and explore the collection, visit www.ptjshoes.com and follow @ptjshoes on social media for updates, exclusive content, and events during launch week.

