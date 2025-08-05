Kindness School Certification Builds Global Momentum in Year Two

The Certified Kindness School Challenge, launched in 2024, returns for its second year after making a huge first year impact in classrooms across the globe.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the school bells ring in a fresh academic year, The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation has compiled a collection of resources to help educators and students to start strong—with kindness at the core. The Certified Kindness School Challenge, launched in September 2024, returns for its second year after sparking a powerful ripple effect across classrooms around the globe.This profoundly impactful initiative offers schools a step-by-step kindness checklist drawn from the Foundation’s free K–12 educational resources. By completing the checklist —which includes downloading a kindness calendar, accessing school resources, and participating in kindness activities (known in our sphere as RAKtivities)—schools can earn the official title of a Certified Kindness School.“We have had so much fun this week writing kind notes, playing kindness bingo, downloading the kindness bookmark toolkit for students to color and hide a kind bookmark in a library book. Whew! THANK YOU for all you do in your organization and for bringing light to so many easy ways for people across the U.S. to be kinder individuals. Your organization is truly so essential,” shared K. Trevino, one of the program’s participants.This initiative is more than a checklist. It’s a movement—a call to make emotional safety, inclusion, and compassion central to school culture. Whether it’s in a first-grade classroom in Kansas or a high school in Kenya, the program is helping educators infuse kindness into the very foundation of learning.By the Numbers (as of July 29, 2025):275 schools certified across 36 U.S. states and 18 countries24% of completed certifications came from schools outside the United States134,013 educators and students engaged globally“We designed this challenge to be fun, accessible, and meaningful,” says Brooke Jones, Vice President of The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation. “In a world that often feels divided, kindness is a universal language—and we’re honored to help schools teach it fluently.”Schools interested in joining the movement can access all materials—including lesson plans, RAKtivities, and a printable challenge checklist—free of charge at www.randomactsofkindness.org . Recognition includes an official certificate, a digital badge, and inclusion in a growing community of kindness-focused schools worldwide.

