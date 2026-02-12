Washington Roofing Services Announces Partnership with Malarkey Roofing Products

Lifetime warranty on every piece of the materials and installation.

Washington Roofing Services Earns Emerald Premium Certified Contractor Status, Expanding Access to High-Performance Roofing Systems Across Washington State



ARLINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington Roofing Services today announced its continued partnership with Malarkey Roofing Products, reinforcing Washington Roofing Services’s commitment to premium materials, advanced roofing systems, and superior installation standards for homeowners and businesses throughout Washington State. As part of this partnership, Washington Roofing Services has been recognized as an Emerald Premium Certified Contractor , a designation reserved for a select group of contractors authorized to install Malarkey’s top-tier roofing products.This certification signals that Washington Roofing Services meets Malarkey’s stringent requirements for professional installation, product knowledge, and quality assurance, all while helping customers feel confident they’re working with a trusted, manufacturer-backed roofing contractor.Washington Roofing Services provides a full range of residential and commercial roofing solutions, including roof repair, roof replacement, and new roof installation. Their offerings cover multiple roofing systems and materials, such as commercial roofing, asphalt roofing (including Malarkey asphalt shingles ), standard shingle roofing, and metal roofing.“Partnering with Malarkey aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver roofing systems that are built to last,” said Andrew Pace, Owner of Washington Roofing Services. “As an Emerald Premium Certified Contractor, we’re able to offer customers an elevated level of confidence. Combining industry-leading materials with installation standards we stand behind.”Malarkey Roofing Products is widely recognized for its innovation and performance-driven roofing solutions, including asphalt shingles engineered for durability and long-term protection. With this partnership, Washington Roofing Services customers can benefit from access to Malarkey’s premium roofing systems installed by a contractor recognized for meeting the manufacturer’s highest standards.“Choosing the right roofing system is about more than appearance; it’s about performance, longevity, and proper installation,” said Andrew.WHAT THIS MEANS FOR WASHINGTON HOMEOWNERS AND BUSINESSESThrough this partnership and certification, Washington Roofing Services will provide:•Manufacturer-backed installation standards through Malarkey’s Emerald Premium certification•Access to Malarkey’s top-tier roofing products designed for durability and dependable performance•A high-quality roofing experience built around advanced systems and superior workmanshipLEARN MORE/SCHEDULE A CONSULTATIONTo learn more about Washington Roofing Services’ Malarkey-certified roofing options or to request an estimate, visit waroofingservices.com or call (206)-944-5409ABOUT WASHINGTON ROOFING SERVICESWashington Roofing Services is a Washington State roofing contractor committed to high-quality materials, advanced roofing systems, and superior installation standards. Family-owned and operated for over a decade, serving the Northern Puget Sound Area.

